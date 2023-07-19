CULVER CITY, Calif., July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Snail, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAL) (“Snail”), a leading, global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment, today announced the upcoming major updates for the first-person looter survival game, Expedition Agartha, and the highlight of the recent DEDsafío event featuring ARK: Survival Evolved.

Snail’s indie gaming subsidiary, Wandering Wizard, in collaboration with Matrioshka Games, has scheduled the release of the Skill Tree update and Server Wipe for Expedition Agartha on August 1. Until this date, the game’s PTR server will remain active, encouraging players to provide additional feedback or suggestions.

Furthermore, the DEDsafío event, held on July 12, drew participation from 75 streamers, expanding the reach of Snail’s well-received game, ARK: Survival Evolved. During the DEDsafío event, ARK: Survival Evolved achieved a prominent viewership status worldwide on YouTube Gaming Live, garnering around 61,000 viewers at its peak. ARK: Survival Evolved also ranked in the top 10 games on Twitch in Latin America and received noteworthy visibility on KICK’s live channels, a new streaming platform. Westcol, a streamer who participated in the DEDsafío event, attracted over 18,000 viewers while live streaming his gameplay of ARK: Survival Evolved on KICK. These developments highlight Snail’s commitment to providing engaging and quality content for the global gaming community and its promotion across diverse platforms.

“Snail continues to prioritize the enhancement of our gaming portfolio and active engagement with our player community,” said Jim Tsai, Chief Executive Officer of Snail. “The forthcoming Expedition Agartha updates and the well-attended DEDsafío event are indicative of our dedication to enhance the visibility and success of our games. We anticipate a continuation of strong player engagement and growth in our diverse game portfolio in the future.”

About Snail, Inc.

Snail is a leading, global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment for consumers around the world, with a premier portfolio of premium games designed for use on a variety of platforms, including consoles, PCs and mobile devices.

