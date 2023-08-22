CULVER CITY, Calif., Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Snail, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAL) (“Snail” or “the Company”), a leading, global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment, today announced that its indie publishing sub-label, Wandering Wizard, will be showcasing its latest games, Survivor Mercs, West Hunt and Expedition Agartha, at the upcoming PAX West 2023 event in Seattle, running from September 1 through 4, 2023.

Survivor Mercs, developed by Wolperginger Games, is an Early Access roguelite action game that blends the bullet-heaven and extraction shooter genre for a challenging single-player experience where no two gameplay runs are alike. West Hunt, developed by NewGen Studio, is a one-to-six-player social deduction game set in the Old West. The game allows players to immerse themselves in the Wild West as hardworking townsfolk, sheriffs, or outlaws. Expedition Agartha, developed by Matrioshka Games, is an Early Access multiplayer First Person Looter Survival game that challenges players to explore a mysterious island in the Lost Continent of Mu and uncover the secrets of Agartha.

After the commendable reception at PAX East 2023 held in Boston earlier in March, Wandering Wizard is excited to reconnect with fans and industry professionals from the West Coast at this notable event and generate buzz around its latest games. PAX West 2023 is one of the largest gaming conventions in North America, providing an ideal opportunity for Wandering Wizard to promote its games and expand its reach.

At booth 608 on the 4th Floor of the Seattle Convention Center, Wandering Wizard will provide visitors with the opportunity to get hands-on gameplay experience with West Hunt and Expedition Agartha. Additionally, a demo presentation of Survivor Mercs will be available at the booth. The onsite team from Wandering Wizard will be available for discussion, offering insight into game development. In addition, visitors stand a chance to win Early Access codes, exclusive merchandise, both on-site and online.

Jim Tsai, Chief Executive Officer of Snail, commented: “The upcoming PAX West 2023 provides an unparalleled platform for Wandering Wizard to engage with the expansive gaming community. Our dedicated team at Wandering Wizard strives to deliver top-tier gaming experiences with a distinct emphasis on player feedback and sustained improvement. As we approach PAX West 2023, we look forward to showcasing our game offerings and enhancing our visibility.”

