CULVER CITY, Calif., Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Snail, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAL), a leading, global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment, announced today that it will report financial results for the third quarter of its 2022 fiscal year on Thursday, December 15, 2022, after the U.S. stock market closes. Management will host a conference call and webcast on the same day at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the results.
Participants may access the live webcast and replay on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investor.snail.com/. The earnings call may also be accessed by dialing 1 (877) 451-6152 from the United States, or by dialing 1 (201) 389-0879 internationally.
About Snail, Inc.
Snail is a leading, global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment for consumers around the world, with a premier portfolio of premium games designed for use on a variety of platforms, including consoles, PCs, and mobile devices.
Contact:
Investors: investors@snail.com
- SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of NewAge, Inc. – NBEVQ - December 8, 2022
- New to The Street Announces its Five Business Guest Interviews, Episode #416 Airs on Bloomberg TV, Tonight, Thursday, December 8, 2022, at 9:30 PM PT as a Sponsored Program - December 8, 2022
- ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages FIGS, Inc. Investors With Losses Over $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – FIGS - December 8, 2022