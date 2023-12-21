Transforming the Land of Dinosaurs into a Winter Wonderland will begin on December 21, 2023, joining the already approved 600+ mods currently available.

CULVER CITY, Calif., Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Snail, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAL) (“Snail” or “the Company”), a leading, global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment is thrilled to announce a festive transformation in ARK: Survival Ascended as the highly anticipated Winter Wonderland event becomes a permanent fixture as a mod.

Beginning today, Survivors across all platforms, including console players, will be able to immerse themselves in the enchanting Winter Wonderland and experience the magic of the season anytime throughout the year.

New Winter Wonderland Creatures:

Prepare for a host of new creatures to roam the Winter Wonderland landscape, each bringing unique challenges and rewards:

Santa’s Big Helper Yeti: Drops Coal and Mistletoe. NEW

Abominable Snowman: Drops Coal and Mistletoe. NEW

Pegomastax Grouch: Drops Coal and Mistletoe. Steals Gift Boxes for a special reward. NEW

Wild Rideable Reindeer: Drops Coal and Mistletoe. Can be fed Rockarrot and ridden for additional drop amounts. NEW

Event Items: Unwrap the Joy

The Winter Wonderland event brings back a collection of limited-time items for Survivors to collect and craft with:

Coal

Festive Dino Candy

Gift Box

Holiday Lights

Holiday Stocking

Holiday Tree

Mistletoe

Snowman

Wreath

Expanded Arsenal of Winter Wonderland Skins and Emotes

Survivors will have the chance to adorn themselves and their surroundings with festive skins, and try out new emotes:

Winter Wonderland Event Skins:

Blue-Ball Winter Beanie Skin

Candy Cane Club Skin

Christmas Bola Skin

Dino Ornament Swimsuit Skins

Felt Reindeer Antlers Skin

Gray-Ball Winter Beanie Skin

Green-Ball Winter Beanie Skin

HLN-A Winter Beanie Skin

Jerboa Wreath Swimsuit Skins

Megaloceros Reindeer Costume

Noglin Regift Winter Beanie Skin

Noglin Swimsuit Skins

Nutcracker Slingshot Skin

Purple-Ball Winter Beanie Skin

Purple-Ball Winter Beanie Skin (Winter Wonderland 5)

Raptor Sleighing Winter Beanie Skin

Red-Ball Winter Beanie Skin

Santa Costume Skin

Santa Hat Skin

Snowy Winter Beanie Skin

Ugly Carno Sweater Skin

Ugly Chibi Sweater Skin

Ugly Bronto Sweater Skin

Ugly Bulbdog Sweater Skin

Ugly Caroling Sweater Skin

Ugly Noglin Regift Sweater Skin

Ugly Raptor Claws Sweater Skin

Ugly Rockwell Sweater Skin

Ugly T-Rex Sweater Skin

Yeti Swimsuit Skins

Full-body Krampus Costume Player Character Skin/Cosmetic NEW

Santa’s Workshop Smithy Structure Skin NEW

Festive Forge Structure Skin NEW

Emotes: Express Yourself in the Winter Wonderland

Caroling Emote

Happy Clap Emote

Nutcracker Dance Emote

Shiver Emote NEW

Snow Angel Emote NEW

Cross-Platform Play and Expanding the ARK Universe

With over 600 approved mods available for cross-platform play in ARK: Survival Ascended, the Winter Wonderland event seamlessly joins the list of mods on ARK: Survival Ascended, promising a more interactive and immersive experience for Survivors. Snail is excited to witness how the ARK community, fueled by consistent releases of new content, will continue to shape the evolving world of ARK: Survival Ascended in the upcoming year.

Prepare for a winter like never before as ARK: Survival Ascended’s Winter Wonderland takes center stage. Don’t miss the opportunity to embark on this holiday adventure and celebrate in a prehistoric paradise!

Play ARK: Survival Ascended at https://playark.com/

Watch ARK: Survival Ascended’s new modding trailer at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AW-9w6dplaw

