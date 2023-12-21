Transforming the Land of Dinosaurs into a Winter Wonderland will begin on December 21, 2023, joining the already approved 600+ mods currently available.
CULVER CITY, Calif., Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Snail, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAL) (“Snail” or “the Company”), a leading, global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment is thrilled to announce a festive transformation in ARK: Survival Ascended as the highly anticipated Winter Wonderland event becomes a permanent fixture as a mod.
Beginning today, Survivors across all platforms, including console players, will be able to immerse themselves in the enchanting Winter Wonderland and experience the magic of the season anytime throughout the year.
New Winter Wonderland Creatures:
Prepare for a host of new creatures to roam the Winter Wonderland landscape, each bringing unique challenges and rewards:
- Santa’s Big Helper Yeti: Drops Coal and Mistletoe. NEW
- Abominable Snowman: Drops Coal and Mistletoe. NEW
- Pegomastax Grouch: Drops Coal and Mistletoe. Steals Gift Boxes for a special reward. NEW
- Wild Rideable Reindeer: Drops Coal and Mistletoe. Can be fed Rockarrot and ridden for additional drop amounts. NEW
Event Items: Unwrap the Joy
The Winter Wonderland event brings back a collection of limited-time items for Survivors to collect and craft with:
- Coal
- Festive Dino Candy
- Gift Box
- Holiday Lights
- Holiday Stocking
- Holiday Tree
- Mistletoe
- Snowman
- Wreath
Expanded Arsenal of Winter Wonderland Skins and Emotes
Survivors will have the chance to adorn themselves and their surroundings with festive skins, and try out new emotes:
Winter Wonderland Event Skins:
- Blue-Ball Winter Beanie Skin
- Candy Cane Club Skin
- Christmas Bola Skin
- Dino Ornament Swimsuit Skins
- Felt Reindeer Antlers Skin
- Gray-Ball Winter Beanie Skin
- Green-Ball Winter Beanie Skin
- HLN-A Winter Beanie Skin
- Jerboa Wreath Swimsuit Skins
- Megaloceros Reindeer Costume
- Noglin Regift Winter Beanie Skin
- Noglin Swimsuit Skins
- Nutcracker Slingshot Skin
- Purple-Ball Winter Beanie Skin
- Purple-Ball Winter Beanie Skin (Winter Wonderland 5)
- Raptor Sleighing Winter Beanie Skin
- Red-Ball Winter Beanie Skin
- Santa Costume Skin
- Santa Hat Skin
- Snowy Winter Beanie Skin
- Ugly Carno Sweater Skin
- Ugly Chibi Sweater Skin
- Ugly Bronto Sweater Skin
- Ugly Bulbdog Sweater Skin
- Ugly Caroling Sweater Skin
- Ugly Noglin Regift Sweater Skin
- Ugly Raptor Claws Sweater Skin
- Ugly Rockwell Sweater Skin
- Ugly T-Rex Sweater Skin
- Yeti Swimsuit Skins
- Full-body Krampus Costume Player Character Skin/Cosmetic NEW
- Santa’s Workshop Smithy Structure Skin NEW
- Festive Forge Structure Skin NEW
Emotes: Express Yourself in the Winter Wonderland
- Caroling Emote
- Happy Clap Emote
- Nutcracker Dance Emote
- Shiver Emote NEW
- Snow Angel Emote NEW
- Cross-Platform Play and Expanding the ARK Universe
With over 600 approved mods available for cross-platform play in ARK: Survival Ascended, the Winter Wonderland event seamlessly joins the list of mods on ARK: Survival Ascended, promising a more interactive and immersive experience for Survivors. Snail is excited to witness how the ARK community, fueled by consistent releases of new content, will continue to shape the evolving world of ARK: Survival Ascended in the upcoming year.
Prepare for a winter like never before as ARK: Survival Ascended’s Winter Wonderland takes center stage. Don’t miss the opportunity to embark on this holiday adventure and celebrate in a prehistoric paradise!
Play ARK: Survival Ascended at https://playark.com/
Watch ARK: Survival Ascended’s new modding trailer at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AW-9w6dplaw
