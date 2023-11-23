Growing Trend toward Eco-friendly Materials in Snap-lock Closures Predicted to Align with Consumer Demand for Sustainable Packaging Solutions

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global snap-lock closures market is estimated to be worth US$ 12,215 million in 2024 and is projected to surpass US$ 22,510 million by 2034. The sales of snap-lock closures are likely to rise at a stable CAGR of 5.40% CAGR during the forecast period. A surge in consumer demand for convenient and user-friendly packaging solutions drives the snap-lock closures industry.

The simplicity and ease of use of snap-lock closures cater to the contemporary lifestyle, offering a hassle-free experience for consumers. The growing emphasis on product safety and preservation, especially in the food and pharmaceutical sectors, fuels the adoption of secure and resealable closures. With a notable shift toward on-the-go lifestyles, the industry thrives on providing efficient and accessible packaging solutions that align with evolving consumer preferences.

The choice of materials for snap-lock closures is crucial, balancing between durability and sustainability. Manufacturers face the delicate task of providing resilient closures while adhering to the rising demand for eco-friendly solutions. Another restraint lies in the intricate design requirements for certain applications, where customization becomes a complex process, impacting production timelines and costs.

The pharmaceutical sector presents a significant growth avenue, with a rising need for tamper-evident closures and temperature-sensitive packaging. Collaborations with e-commerce platforms and the incorporation of smart technologies also provide opportunities for market growth, enhancing accessibility and consumer engagement. The industry witnessed a dynamic shift with the incorporation of smart packaging features, such as temperature-sensitive closures and QR code integration.

The rise of biometric security elements on closures aligns with heightened consumer awareness of product authenticity. Customization trends take center stage, allowing brands to create unique and visually appealing closures, enhancing product visibility. Nanotechnology applications for protective barriers and aromatherapy-infused closures showcase the industry’s commitment to innovation and enhancing the consumer experience.

“The global push towards sustainable practices opens doors for innovations in eco-friendly snap-lock closures, offering manufacturers the chance to tap into environmentally conscious markets,” Says Senior Consultant Ismail Sutaria in Packaging at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Key Takeaways from the Snap-Lock Closures Market

The snap-lock closures industry in the United States is projected to expand at a 4.90% CAGR through 2034.

Germany’s snap-lock closures industry is expected to develop at a 3.80% CAGR until 2034.

Japan’s snap-lock closures industry is likely to rise at a 5.70% CAGR until 2034.

The snap-lock closures industry in Australia is forecast to rise at a 3.50% CAGR until 2034.

China’s snap-lock closures industry continues to flourish with a 7.40% CAGR until 2034.

The snap-lock closures industry in India is likely to rise at a 6.90% CAGR through 2034.

The snap-lock closures industry in the United Kingdom is likely to register a 3.00% CAGR through 2034.

Key Players and Strategies for Success in the Snap-Lock Closures Market

The snap-lock closures industry witnesses intense competition from key industry leaders, such as Aptar Group, Albéa, Berry Global, Closure Systems International, Crown Holdings, Graham Packaging, Huhtamaki, Owens-Illinois, RPC Group, and Silgan Holdings.

These are developing innovative child-resistant snap-lock closures that are easy for adults to open but difficult for children to open. The demand for tamper-evident snap-lock closures is increasing due to the growing need for product security. In the snap-lock closure market, companies are developing innovative tamper-evident snap-lock closures that are difficult to tamper with but easy to open.

eCommerce is a growing channel for the sale of snap-lock closures. This is due to the convenience of online shopping and the wide range of products available online. Companies in the snap-lock closure market are capitalizing on this trend by expanding their online presence and offering competitive prices and shipping options.

Key Companies in the Market

Albéa Berry Global Closure Systems International Crown Holdings Graham Packaging Huhtamaki Owens-Illinois RPC Group Silgan Holdings

Recent Developments

Crown Holdings launched a new snap lock closure with a tamper-evident feature. This closure makes it easier for consumers to tell if the product has been tampered with before they purchase it.

Berry Global’s new line of snap lock closures is available in various sizes and styles, and it can be used for various applications, including food and beverage packaging, household products packaging, and personal care products packaging.

RPC Group’s new online platform that allows customers to customize their snap lock closures is a unique and innovative development in the snap lock closure market. This is because it allows businesses to create snap lock closures that match their branding and product needs.

Key Segments:

By Material Type:

Metal

Plastic

By Application:

Bags

Roofing

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Middle East and Africa

Author

Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail’s strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.

Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics.

Ismail is a regular at industry conferences and expos and has been widely covered in electronic and print media. He is a Speaker at our upcoming Talk show – Rise of the Intelligent Packaging. Ismail has been quoted in leading publications, including the European Pharmaceutical Review and the European Adhesive Tape Association.

