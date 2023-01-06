Partnership will expand opportunities for participation in esports with Snap! Raise, Snap! Mobile’s fundraising solution

SEATTLE, Jan. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Snap! Mobile, Inc., the parent company of the leading group-based fundraising solution, Snap! Raise, today announced a strategic partnership between its group-based fundraising solution, Snap! Raise, and Vanta, a youth esports platform.

Vanta works with schools to provide a digital esports platform, competitive and club esports leagues and camps, and expert coaching and programming for elementary, middle, and high school programs. The partnership will enable Snap! Mobile to expand its reach to even more high school programs and offers Vanta customers a secure and efficient way to fundraise, track, manage, and report on their program funds. Together, Snap! and Vanta will work to create more opportunities for schools to leverage the power of esports and foster student growth.

“Esports have quickly evolved into a mainstream sport, and the resources required to start a program can be expensive, resulting in many schools being unable to find sufficient funding,” said Cole Morgan, Snap! Mobile, Inc.’s CEO, Founder, and Chairman. “Our partnership with Vanta provides a way to offset the cost of coaching, technology, and development camps to make esports opportunities more accessible for kids.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Snap! Mobile to help our customers raise the funding they need,” said James Roche, Co-Founder and CMO of Vanta. “Snap! Raise makes it easier for esports teams to build strong esports programs, and we’re looking forward to expanding opportunities for even more kids to get involved.”

Morgan is excited about empowering students playing esports. According to the Entertainment Software Association’s report, 2022 Essential Facts about the Video Game Industry, 71% of American children (under the age of 18) play video games. The study also found that 97% of Americans view video games as beneficial in some way, as they foster connection in person and online, and help build new skills and ways of thinking.

About Snap! Mobile, Inc.

Snap! Mobile has been proudly supporting programs around the country with simple and dependable services since 2014. Snap! Raise has raised more than $700 million dollars for over 100,000 groups and teams through over 12.5 million participants and donors. In addition to the Snap! Raise fundraising solution, Snap! Mobile further supports schools, groups, and teams with its other brands: Snap! Spend (transparent money management solution), Snap! Store (spirit wear), Snap! Connect (secure multilingual communication), and Snap! Manage (integrated scheduling, communication, and registration solution). To see how Snap! Mobile can support your program, visit snapraise.com.

About Vanta

Vanta is a youth esports development platform that works with organizations to provide a kid-safe digital esports platform, competitive esports leagues, and expert coaching and holistic programming to kids ages 8-18. To learn more, visit the Vanta homepage, and to read more about Vanta’s coaching offering, check out their coaching and development page. To keep up with their latest news, follow Vanta on Twitter or Facebook.

Contact Information:

James Roche

Co-Founder, Vanta Leagues

james@vanta.gg

Gwen Kestrel

Digital Marketing Manager

gwen.kestrel@snapraise.com

(253) 335-1813

