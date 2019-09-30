Snapback to higher bond yields? At least five years, strategists say

A return to significantly higher yields will take longer than previously thought, according to a Reuters poll of fixed-income strategists who slashed their year-ahead major government bond yield forecasts to the lowest since polling began 17 years ago.
