LOS ANGELES , Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Pet Independent Innovation Awards , an independent recognition platform highlighting the most innovative companies, services, and products in the highly competitive Pet care industry, today announced that Snif-Snax , a manufacturer of Scottish salmon-based treats for pets, has been selected as of the winner of the “Natural Dog Treat Product of the Year” award in the 2023 Pet Independent Innovation awards program.

Snif-Snax specializes in limited ingredient, all natural salmon dog treats. With decades of expertise in salmon production and a dedication to animal welfare, Snif-Snax owns the entire supply chain of all-natural, ethically sourced, sustainable, limited-ingredient, non-GMO, 100% human-grade Scottish Salmon that is rich in omega-3s.

The company owns and operates two facilities in Miami and in Maryport, UK. They are BAP (Best Aquaculture Practice) Certified – the highest level of accreditation in Human Seafood. Snif Snax are also ASC (Aquaculture Stewardship Council) Certified, a high-level certification for sustainable salmon.

The product range includes salmon bites, filets, cutlets, skins, toppers and oil. Additional ingredients include sweet potato, and Rapeseed & Rosemary. The product also comes in bundles – including a three pound bag of Salmon & Sweet Potato Bites and their one ingredient smokey Chicken Breast strips. In addition, Snif Snax offers advent calendars for pets.

“Our fish is grown without antibiotics and to such high standards, that it qualifies for human consumption. The way we see it, if it’s not good enough for us, it’s not good enough for our pets. We’re grateful for this recognition from Pet Innovation and honored to accept this award,” said Snif-Snax founder and CEO, Jonathan Brown. “I’ve been in the salmon business for over 35 years, while my daughter Hannah has been a longtime advocate for animal rights. By developing our closed loop products for dogs, we’re combining my passion for quality salmon and her love for animals.”

The mission of the annual Pet Innovation Awards Program is to honor innovation and recognize excellence, hard work and success in a range of Pet Care industry categories, including Apparel, Grooming & Cleaning, Food & Treats, Health, Housing, Toys, Training, Retailers & Services and more. The 2023 Pet Innovation Awards attracted more than 2,000 nominations from around the world.

“Congratulations to Snif Snax on being our pick for ‘Natural Dog Treat Product of the Year!’ Omega oils are an incredible benefit to a dog’s skin, heart and overall health. Snif Snax are an excellent source of vital protein, minerals, as well as omega-3, so you can be sure your pets are getting the best of the best,” said Travis Grant, Managing Director, Independent Innovation Awards. “These treats are also fit for human consumption so pet owners can share a bite with their dog-children – though they may not enjoy it as much as the pooches! Passionate about the health and wellbeing of pets, Snif Snax is all about treating pets like family.”

Part of Independent Innovation Awards organization, a global market intelligence and recognition program within the most competitive consumer categories, The Pet Innovation Awards honors the most outstanding and innovative companies, services, and products within the rapidly expanding pet care industry. The Pet Innovation Awards provides public recognition for achievements of pet care industry companies and products including Apparel, Grooming & Cleaning, Food & Treats, Health, Retailers & Services and more. For more information visit: https://petinnovationawards.com .

Snif-Snax, Ltd. was founded in 2016 to develop salmon-based pet treats from its affiliate salmon smoking facilities in the UK and the US. The company uses the trimmings and skins from those facilities to produce Salmon and Sweet Potato Bites, Salmon Strips and Salmon Skin Cracklings which are all- natural, GMO-free, antibiotic-free and contain no corn, wheat or soy. http://www.snifsnax.com

