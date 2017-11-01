Breaking News
Home / Top News / Snipp Appoints Megan Prikhodko as Chief Operating Officer and Sarfarz Haji Onto Its Board of Directors

Snipp Appoints Megan Prikhodko as Chief Operating Officer and Sarfarz Haji Onto Its Board of Directors

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 11 mins ago

TORONTO, Nov. 01, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Snipp Interactive Inc. (“Snipp” or the “Company”) (OTCQB:SNIPF) (TSX-V:SPN), a global provider of digital marketing promotions, rebates and loyalty solutions, is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mrs. Megan Prikhodko as Chief Operating Officer and appointed Mr. Sarfarz Haji onto its board of directors. Mr. Sarfarz Haji was nominated to the board of directors by Snipp’s largest shareholder and insider, Lark Investments Inc., as per their nomination rights.

Mrs. Prikhodko joined Snipp in May 2015 with over 10 years of software development and management experience.  Prior to her recent appointment as Chief Operating Officer, she was Snipp’s Executive Vice President of Operations, responsible for the successful execution of all programs and the ongoing management of Consumer Support. In her role, she has supported major clients such as Kellogg’s, L’Oreal, and P&G. Prior to Snipp, Mrs. Prikhodko was an executive at Precision Computer Works, Inc. where she helped to build and launch complex peer-review systems in the scholarly publishing industry. She worked with prestigious societies such as the American Heart Association, American Medical Association, and the National Academies of Science. Mrs. Prikhodko holds an MBA from Johns Hopkins University.

As Chief Operating Officer, Mrs. Prikhodko will lead operational strategic and tactical initiatives and manage Snipp’s operations function.

Commenting on her new role, Megan said, “I am excited and honored to take on this new role at Snipp. I will focus on overseeing all key operations including project management, product management, client services delivery, customer service, processing operations and HR. It is an exciting time for Snipp, and I welcome the opportunity to be part of its growth and look forward to helping the company deliver comprehensive, timely solutions as well as meet larger strategic goals.”

Snipp also announces a grant of 500,000 stock options awarded to its newly appointed officer. The options will vest one-third in twelve months and then in additional one-third increments every twelve months thereafter until they are fully-vested. The options have an exercise price of C$0.10 per common share and expire after five years.

About Snipp:
Snipp is a global loyalty and promotions company with a singular focus: to develop disruptive engagement platforms that generate insights and drive sales. Our solutions include shopper marketing promotions, loyalty, rewards, rebates and data analytics, all of which are seamlessly integrated to provide a one-stop marketing technology platform. We also provide the services and expertise to design, execute and promote client programs. SnippCheck, our receipt processing engine, is the market leader for receipt-based purchase validation; SnippLoyalty is the only unified loyalty solution in the market for CPG brands. Snipp has powered hundreds of programs for Fortune 1000 brands and world-class agencies and partners.

Snipp is headquartered in Toronto, Canada with offices across the United States, Canada, Ireland, Europe, and India. The company is publicly listed on the OTCQB, of the OTC market in the United States of America, and on the Toronto Stock Venture Exchange (TSX) in Canada. Snipp was selected to the TSX Venture 50®, an annual ranking of the strongest performing companies on the TSX Venture Exchange, in 2015 and 2016. SNIPP IS RANKED #49 AMONGST THE FASTEST GROWING COMPANIES IN NORTH AMERICA ON DELOITTE’S 2016 TECHNOLOGY FAST 500™ LIST.

FOR FUTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
MKR Group, Inc.
Todd Kehrli / Mark Forney
[email protected]

Snipp Interactive Inc.
Jaisun Garcha
Chief Financial Officer
[email protected]

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “intend”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to such risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filings made by us with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, such as changes in demand for and prices for the products of the company or the materials required to produce those products, labour relations problems, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, occur or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or  expected. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright Snipp Interactive Inc. All rights reserved. All other trademarks and trade names are the property of their respective owners.

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.