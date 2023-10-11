Marc Magliano Marc Magliano

TIGARD, Ore., Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Snom Americas™, renowned for pioneering advanced business communication solutions, has appointed Marc Magliano as the Vice President, Channel Business for the Americas. The appointment marks a seminal stride towards fostering robust channel and telecoms reseller relationships, ensuring innovation remains at the forefront of Snom’s agenda.

Boasting an illustrious three-decade career in channel sales and distribution channel leadership, Marc Magliano is no stranger to crafting robust channel strategies. His appointment comes in alignment with Snom’s unwavering commitment to revitalizing its channel strategy and nurturing strategic collaborations that underpin mutual growth and success.

Magliano’s aptitude spans a broad spectrum, from handling both broad-line and boutique distribution to ensuring efficient market penetration of products and services. His dexterity in channel sales, management, and marketing is accentuated by the myriad successful campaigns and strategies he has orchestrated over the years. He possesses a rare knack for creating and implementing partner programs, understanding the intricacies of business negotiation to ensure a win-win scenario for all parties involved.

Snom Americas was recently honored with the 2023 INTERNET TELEPHONY Hosted VoIP Excellence Award, further cementing its commitment to delivering exceptional IP communications solutions. The recent strategic collaboration with Zoom, revolving around the Snom M500 DECT phone, underscored Snom’s aim to empower the Zoom Phone Reseller Channel, reflecting a testament to the innovative strides Snom is keen on making in the telecommunications landscape.

Magliano’s forward-thinking approach dovetails with Snom’s ethos of innovation. His role as a go-to-market strategist, coupled with his adeptness in drafting channel business plans, amplifies Snom’s positioning in the competitive market.

Beyond his technical prowess, Magliano’s leadership acumen shines through. A natural team builder known for fostering an environment of growth, collaboration, and innovation, his mentorship abilities have significantly influenced many careers, steering them towards success in the dynamic realm of channel sales. His expertise in recruitment ensures the assembly of a stellar team, propelling collective success.

In an ever-evolving tech landscape, Magliano’s proficiency in areas like SaaS, VoIP, Telco, UC, SDWAN, and Enterprise & OEM sales, coupled with his understanding of branding, further amplifies his capability to position Snom uniquely in the market.

This appointment heralds a promising phase of refined channel strategies and enhanced strategic partnerships for Snom Americas, with Magliano at the helm steering the brand towards a future filled with growth, innovation, and success.

For additional insights on our partner programs, please visit our website or contact our sales desk at infousa@snom.com or 339-327-6179.

About Snom

As a pioneer and a leading brand of professional and enterprise VoIP phones, Snom provides a diverse collection of telecommunication products that elevate the business user experience through state-of-the-art technology and design. These business phones are sold through a wide network of trusted partners and are backed by North American-based training and support. Acquired by VTech Holdings Limited in 2016, Snom started launching products for the North American market in 2019, which includes color desk sets, cordless phones, wireless conference phones, and public broadcasting systems. Parent company VTech® is headquartered in Hong Kong and listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (HKSE: 0303). For more information, please visit www.snomamericas.com . © 2023 VTech Communications, Inc. All rights reserved. VTech® is a registered trademark of VTech Holdings Limited. Snom® is a registered trademark of Snom Technology GmbH. Use of Snom by VTech is under license. Third-party trademarks are the property of their respective owner.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4a820322-05b5-4286-81cc-53876bdc9d4e