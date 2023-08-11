California’s Great America Amusement Park Welcomes Social Media Sweetheart Bayley, the Snoopy Look-Alike Dog

Santa, Clara, Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

In fun news this week, California’s Great America amusement park, home to Snoopy and the PEANUTS Gang, welcomed social media sweetheart and Snoopy look-alike Bayley the Sheepadoodle to celebrate Snoopy’s birthday. Two-year-old Bayley became a viral social media sensation in April because her black and white facial markings bear a striking resemblance to the world’s most famous beagle.

Snoopy first debuted in a comic strip in October 1950. In the beginning, he had various birthdays, but August 10th became his official birthday in 1968. That’s a lot in dog years, but he is still young at heart.

Bayley lives in California and can be followed on Instagram @bayley.sheepadoodle.

About California’s Great America and Cedar Fair Entertainment Company: California’s Great America is a 115-acre theme and waterpark located in Santa Clara, California. As Northern California’s premier amusement park, featuring thrill rides, live entertainment, and South Bay Shores waterpark, California’s Great America is the top destination for thrill-seekers and families alike. California’s Great America is owned and operated by Cedar Fair Entertainment Company (NYSE: FUN), a publicly traded partnership headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio, and one of the largest regional amusement-resort operators in the world. Focused on its mission to make people happy by providing fun, immersive, and memorable experiences, the Company owns and operates 13 properties, consisting of 11 amusement parks, four separately gated outdoor water parks, and resort accommodations totaling more than 2,300 rooms and more than 600 luxury RV sites. Cedar Fair’s parks are in Ohio, California, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, Missouri, Michigan, Texas, and Toronto, Ontario.

