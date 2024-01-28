The left-leaning fact check site Snopes reversed one of its rulings this weekend to admit that President Biden did, in fact, wear a construction hard hat backwards.
Biden was pictured during a visit to union workers in Wisconsin alongside Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn. The photo clearly shows Biden wearing the hard hat backwards, with the strap and tightening knob clearly visible.
Snopes’ initial fact check, published Friday, attempted to explain the appearance.
