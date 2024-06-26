Highlights:

SnowEx Products unveiled two new products this week at the 2024 SIMA Snow & Ice Symposium in Pittsburgh.

Contractors choose the material delivery system and accessories that meet their needs to achieve more precise spreading, pre-wetting, or spraying with the new Renegade™ Poly Hopper Spreader.

The new POWER PUSHER™ PRO Hydraulic-Wing Pusher Plow offers exceptional control and versatility with its advanced cutting edge technology (TRACE™).

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich., June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SnowEx Products, a leading manufacturer in the snow and ice control industry, unveiled its newest equipment offerings at the 2024 SIMA Snow & Ice Symposium this week. This included the new Renegade™ Poly Hopper Spreader and versatile SnowEx® POWER PUSHER™ PRO Hydraulic-Winged Pusher Plow. To learn more about the exciting new equipment, visit snowexproducts.com or contact your local authorized SnowEx dealer.

The POWER PUSHER PRO Hydraulic-Winged Pusher Plow is built for control and versatility. Its TRACE™ cutting edge technology consists of independent, 2’ sections that raise, oscillate, and trip to accommodate contours and obstacles in the plowable surface. Hydraulically actuated, 3-foot wings can be moved into numerous configurations within the 180-degree path of travel. The wings move independently and add 6′ of plow width when both are fully open. Plus, it’s equipped with a common carrier attachment system with a floating coupler that allows compatibility with skid-steers, wheel loaders, tractors, and backhoe loaders.

The Renegade Poly Hopper Spreader features an extended chute design that promotes better material flow and reduces leakage, and the interlocking lid keeps moisture out of the hopper to prevent clumping. Available in 1.5 and 2.2 cu yd sizes, the Renegade is offered with the choice of a HELIXX™ shaftless auger delivery system for precise rock salt application or a pintle chain material delivery system for heavy materials like sand and salt/sand mix. An optional Triple Threat pre-wet and direct liquid application accessory can also be added for the ability to spread, pre-wet, and spray all with one hopper spreader.

“SnowEx has a reputation for innovation and the Triple Threat liquids system is no exception”, said Seth Bergerud, CSP, Parts & Accessories Product Manager SnowEx Products.” It has been turning SnowEx HELIXX, and now Renegade, spreaders into powerful winter weapons for years. Contractors know they can count on SnowEx for innovative solutions like the Triple Threat system.”

Andy McArdle, CSP, ASM, Vice President of Marketing for SnowEx Products, added, “Since our customers face such a wide range of winter weather conditions each season, we designed these products with versatility and efficiency in mind. Snow and ice contractors need the best de-icing tools for their region and property portfolio, and the Renegade line of hoppers delivers through standard performance and a catalog of accessories.”

About SnowEx Products

SnowEx Products is proud to be a part of Douglas Dynamics, North America’s premier manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work attachments and equipment, and home to the most trusted brands in the industry. For more than 75 years, the Company has been innovating products and solutions that not only enable people to perform their jobs more efficiently and effectively, but also enable businesses to increase profitability. For additional information on SnowEx products, visit our website or your nearest SnowEx dealer.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2b8b1937-9290-479a-8cb1-afaff6909b89