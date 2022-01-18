Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / SNOWFOX | JFE Franchising, Inc Named a 2022 Top Franchise by Franchise Business Review

SNOWFOX | JFE Franchising, Inc Named a 2022 Top Franchise by Franchise Business Review

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 19 mins ago

Independent Survey Shows Franchise Owners Are Highly Satisfied with SNOWFOX | JFE Franchising, Inc Performance

SNOWFOX Sushi Bar

SNOWFOX | JFE Franchising, Inc manages more than 1,100 full-service sushi bars in U.S. supermarkets, wholesale, university, and corporate settings.

SNOWFOX | JFE Franchising, Inc manages more than 1,100 full-service sushi bars in U.S. supermarkets, wholesale, university, and corporate settings.

HOUSTON, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SNOWFOX | JFE Franchising, Inc. (SNOWFOX) is proud to announce it was recently named a Top Franchise for 2022 by Franchise Business Review. This is the 17th annual ranking of the 200 best franchise opportunities as rated by franchise business owners.

Founded in 2005, SNOWFOX is one of the largest operators and franchise owners of sushi kiosks in the United States, with over 1,100 full-service sushi kiosks in grocery stores, wholesale, university, and corporate settings across 38 states.

Franchise Business Review, a market research firm that performs independent surveys of franchisee satisfaction and employee engagement, provides the only rankings and awards for franchise companies based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance. Franchise Business Review publishes its rankings of the top 200 franchises in its annual Guide to Today’s Top Franchises.

“Our organization is honored to be awarded a Top Franchise for 2022,” said Stacy Kwon, president and CEO, SNOWFOX. “Franchisees are and always will be our top priority. Their positive feedback in this survey is a testament to the training programs and field support we provide to ensure each and every one of our small business owners succeed in today’s business environment.”

SNOWFOX was among over 300 franchise brands, representing more than 30,000 franchise owners, that participated in Franchise Business Review’s research. SNOWFOX franchisees were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems, including training and support, operations, franchisor/franchisee relations and financial opportunity.

SNOWFOX’s survey data revealed that 89% would recommend SNOWFOX as a franchise business organization.

“While the pandemic impacted various business sectors differently, the last 18 months have clearly demonstrated the inherent strengths of the franchise business model. The old franchise adage of ‘being in business for yourself, but not by yourself’ has never been more important,” said Franchise Business Review founder & CEO Eric Stites. “Thanks to fast innovations, significant support, and responsive crisis management, many franchise brands have emerged stronger from the pandemic, and that is reflected in high franchisee satisfaction.”  

###

About SNOWFOX | JFE Franchising, Inc

Founded in 2005, SNOWFOX | JFE Franchising, Inc is a leading provider of full-service sushi kiosks in the grocery industry. We own and operate over 1,100 full-service sushi kiosks in 38 states throughout the continental U.S., Hawaii and Alaska. Our products, including cooked and raw sushi, bento boxes, chef favorites, appetizers, and party platters has taken sushi back to its origins of chef-based theatricality. Providing high end restaurant quality but with grab-n-go convenience in our guest’s own neighborhoods. To learn more about us, visit www.jfefood.com .

About Franchise Business Review

Franchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading market research firm serving the franchise sector. FBR measures the satisfaction and engagement of franchisees and publishes various guides and reports for entrepreneurs considering an investment in a franchise business. Since 2005, FBR has surveyed hundreds of thousands of franchise owners and over 1,100 leading franchise companies. FBR publishes free and unbiased franchisee satisfaction research reports throughout the year online at http://www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com. To read our publications, visit https://franchisebusinessreview.com/page/publications/.

Attachment

  • SNOWFOX Sushi Bar 
CONTACT: Nicole Robertson
SNOWFOX
Nicole.Robertson@jfefood.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.