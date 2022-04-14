Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / (SNPS) NEWS: Synopsys Investigation Commences: Contact Johnson Fistel Regarding if You Have Incurred Losses

(SNPS) NEWS: Synopsys Investigation Commences: Contact Johnson Fistel Regarding if You Have Incurred Losses

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 12 mins ago

SAN DIEGO, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws by Synopsys, Inc. (“Synopsys” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SNPS).

What is Johnson Fistel investigating? On April 13, 2022, it was reported investigators are looking into allegations that Synopsys, working with affiliates in China, provided chip designs and software to Huawei Technologies Co.’s HiSilicon unit for manufacture at Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. U.S. companies are barred from selling some types of technology to Huawei and SMIC because they’ve been designated as threats to national security by the Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS).

Synopsys in December disclosed it had received a subpoena from BIS relating to “transactions with certain Chinese entities,” without specifying when it received the request or providing further details.

Following this report, Synopsys’ share price fell $4.11 to close at $306.72 per share on April 13, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

What actions may I take at this time? If you purchased Synopsys securities and suffered significant losses on your investment, contact Johnson Fistel, LLP to submit your losses:

Contact Lead Securities Analyst Jim Baker at jimb@johnsonfistel.com or (619) 814-4471
        
Click or paste the following web address into your browser to join the investigation:
https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/synopsys-inc-snps

For more information, visit our website at https://www.johnsonfistel.com/faq

There is no cost or obligation to you.

What if I have information relevant to the investigation? Individuals with nonpublic information regarding Synopsys should consider whether to assist our investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the SEC program, whistleblowers who provide original information may, under certain circumstances, receive rewards totaling up to thirty percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, contact Jim Baker at (619) 814-4471 or jimb@johnsonfistel.com.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. Johnson Fistel seeks to recover losses incurred due to violations of federal securities laws. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
jimb@johnsonfistel.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.