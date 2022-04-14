(SNPS) NEWS: Synopsys Investigation Commences: Contact Johnson Fistel Regarding if You Have Incurred Losses

SAN DIEGO, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws by Synopsys, Inc. (“Synopsys” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SNPS).

What is Johnson Fistel investigating? On April 13, 2022, it was reported investigators are looking into allegations that Synopsys, working with affiliates in China, provided chip designs and software to Huawei Technologies Co.’s HiSilicon unit for manufacture at Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. U.S. companies are barred from selling some types of technology to Huawei and SMIC because they’ve been designated as threats to national security by the Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS).

Synopsys in December disclosed it had received a subpoena from BIS relating to “transactions with certain Chinese entities,” without specifying when it received the request or providing further details.

Following this report, Synopsys’ share price fell $4.11 to close at $306.72 per share on April 13, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

