Só Dança has named New York City Ballet principal dancer, Tiler Peck, their newest brand ambassador.

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tiler Peck is a world-renowned Prima ballerina known for her versatility and musicality. She has worked in film, musical theater, and television. In addition to being recognized as one of the top three American ballerinas, Peck is also an actress, designer, and choreographer.

Tiler’s ambassador position with Só Dança will bring awareness to the dancewear brand and will also reflect the versatility of Só Dança. “Our relationship with Tiler goes beyond a dancewear deal,” adds Helena Hines, Só Dança COO. “We are working together to grow the business and elevate it within the dance community. We have the utmost respect for one another and have a focus on the future generation.”

Só Dança now sells everything from pointe shoes to tap shoes to workout clothes and more. Só Dança dancewear caters to individuals of all shapes and sizes, who practice all forms of dance. In representing the brand, Peck will help showcase the breath of the collection and speak about the company’s ethos of inclusion.

Peck says “Só Dança is driven by inspired leadership with commitment to excellence and innovation, which collectively serve as the cornerstone of our partnership.”

For more information, visit www.sodanca.com or email inquiries@sodanca.com. ####

About Só Dança

Só Dança was founded in 1986 in Brazil. Today, the Só Dança dancewear brand continues to revolutionize the industry design standards by creating products with an innovative spirit for everyone passionate about the art of dance.

Só Dança draws dancers into design concepts and community with the extended Só Dança family including top international dancers, prestigious ballet companies, colleges, and businesses from all over the world.

Só Dança is now the leading provider of quality dancewear and dance supplies in over 35 countries across the world.

Contact Information:

Helena Hines

COO

hhines@sodanca.com

9544283434

