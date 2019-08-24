‘So far so good’, says Trump after G7 arrival

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday he expected a G7 summit in France this weekend to accomplish a lot, adding he had a special relationship with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron even if they had their differences.
