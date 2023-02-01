New Jersey-based SobelCo team members join CLA on February 1, 2023; CLA’s New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania teams now total more than 580 people.

Livingston, New Jersey, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen LLP), the eighth largest accounting firm in the United States, announced that New Jersey-based SobelCo team members joined CLA on February 1, 2023.

“We chose CLA because of our shared client promise and core values,” said Alan Sobel, managing member, SobelCo. “In joining CLA, we’re gaining the capacity to expand our team and strengthen our commitment to understand the challenges our clients face and deliver targeted business strategies to address those challenges on both a personal and professional level. CLA is a firm that is built to last, bringing innovative strategies to client service and a culture that focuses on the wellness of our colleagues, who are treated as family members.”

Since its inception in 1956, SobelCo has provided accounting, tax, and advisory services to help companies become, and remain, efficient by paying special attention to their growth goals, their philosophy, their culture, and their available resources.

“SobelCo is recognized as a leader in the community offering a broad range of valuable services,” said said Scott Engelbrecht, chief geographic officer, CLA. “The team’s deep industry knowledge and multi-disciplinary approach helps them keep clients ahead of the curve. I’m excited to welcome the SobelCo team members to the CLA family as we continue to expand our reach into New Jersey, New York, and surrounding areas.”

As one of the nation’s leading professional services firms, CLA has retained the agility to serve clients of all sizes and in all locations, while at the same time bringing an uncommon depth of capabilities, all in one place.

Allan D. Koltin, CEO of Koltin Consulting Group, who advised both firms on the combination commented, “This deal is another testimonial to CLA and its continued success, strong growth, and intentional values. SobelCo would easily fit in the category of New Jersey’s ‘Best of the Best’ CPA firms in the state, with its great young talent, great leadership, and very impressive client base. Because of this, the SobelCo team was much sought after by many of the regional and national firms in the Northeast. They chose CLA based on cultural and strategic fit.”

The 200+ former SobelCo team members will continue to serve clients locally and nationally from locations in Livingston and Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey. CLA now has a team of more than 580 people across New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania.

