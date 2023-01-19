In partnership with the New Orleans Mayor’s office, Avenues Recovery Center announced today the return of their popular Sober Safe Spot event at the February Mardi Gras parades.

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Last year’s inaugural Sober Safe Spots drew hundreds of revelers committed to the recovery community to the specially marked-off locations along parade routes. The safe spots provided an opportunity for people in active recovery and their loved ones to celebrate the joy and culture of Mardi Gras in a sober and safe environment. An overwhelmingly positive response from the community drove Avenues Recovery to make Sober Safe Spot an annual event and part of the fabric of Mardi Gras.

Sober Safe Spot will be manned by Avenues Recovery alumni, a strong community of recovery heroes who are always willing to go above and beyond to help out others in recovery.

“One of the most beautiful parts of Sober Safe Spot is that it was conceived and is coordinated by our alumni,” said Ashley Duncan, Alumni and Intake Coordinator at Avenues Recovery of Louisiana. “They have gained so much from their own recovery journeys and are determined to give back.”

The gathering spot will be set aside from Feb. 10 through 21 and is open to everyone in the community who wishes to support addiction treatment.

“We are excited to once again partner with Avenues Recovery for this important and necessary addition to our ongoing Mardi Gras safety operations,” said Mayor LaToya Cantrell. “My administration remains committed to meeting our people where they are and directly addressing each and every critical need throughout our city. Our ongoing partnership with Avenues Recovery and their Sober Safe Spot initiative gives us a meaningful opportunity to support our community in addiction treatment and recovery, which will aid us in creating a more inclusive, safe, healthy and thriving city.”

All participants will be given specially made T-shirts and other fun swag, allowing them to proudly display their choice to have fun in recovery. A white flag emblazoned with the Sober Safe Spot logo will fly at the neutral ground at the corner of Napoleon Avenue and St. Charles Avenue, making the gathering place easily identifiable to all interested in joining. More details and information can be found on the Sober Safe Spot page on the Avenues Recovery website.

“There are no requirements to joining Sober Safe Spot other than staying sober and having fun,” added Duncan. “We hope to see you all there.”

Avenues Recovery Centers is a fully accredited substance abuse treatment network founded in 2016 and serving communities nationwide. They are staffed by clinical and medical professionals, focused on creating positive outcomes for their clients.

