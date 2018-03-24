SoberLivingLocal.com Releases an Informative Page for People That Are Looking for Sober Living Houses in San Diego

SAN DIEGO, March 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sometimes Sober Living Homes in San Diego are referred to as Recovery Homes, Transitional Living, Resident-Run Housing, and SLE “Sober Living Environment”. All of these terms have something in common. They are intended to provide alcohol and drug-free support with affordable rents, and most important — for the maintenance of a clean and sober lifestyle. There are no license requirements for these residences. The sober living San Diego of Soberlivinglocal.com offers a safe, clean, structured, and fun environment for the recovering person. These houses are managed with over 20 years of solid experience in helping guiding clients with daily structure and journey to becoming a productive member of society.

Sober Living Environments in San Diego come in all sizes and configurations from free-standing homes to apartment buildings. Sober Living may not require residents to attend programs or counseling sessions, however, certain rules may be set as provisions of residency. House rules may include curfew, chores, payment of rent, and attendance at house meetings and A.A. /N.A. meetings, and must include a prohibition of any use of alcohol or drugs.

The environment should be recovery conducive and have adequate space to accommodate each individual comfortably. Attention should be given to the health and safety of all residents and therefore the home should meet minimum fire and health standards. A Sober Living may or may not have paid staff. The role of staff member must clearly be for management of the house and not for management of the individual.

Things To Consider When Looking For Sober Living San Diego:

Are they offering a safe and structured environment?

Is there adequate personal and sleeping space?

Is there a fully equipped kitchen with adequate storage space?

Is there out of doors space for residents?

Is there nearby public transportation?

Is the neighborhood well maintained?

Are there community resources nearby?

Are there Rules of the house?

Are the Rules enforced?

Are the fees and refund policies fair?

