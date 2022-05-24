Breaking News
SoCal Challenge Announces NCAA Men's Basketball Teams for its 2022 Tournament

Division I basketball will be back in San Juan Capistrano, CA this November for the second edition of the successful MTE; This year’s lineup includes the University of Minnesota, UNLV, Cal Baptist, Southern Illinois, Cal State Northridge, Central Michigan, High Point and Tennessee State

The first SoCal Challenge in 2021

The SoCal Challenge brings NCAA basketball to San Juan Capistrano

SoCal Challenge 2021 at JSerra Pavilion in San Juan Capistrano

San Juan Capistrano, CA, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SoCal Challenge announced the teams for the second edition of its 8-team MTE, taking place on November 21st and 23rd at the Pavilion at JSerra in San Juan Capistrano. 
The teams include, in the Surf Division, University of Minnesota, University of Nevada Las Vegas, Cal Baptist University and Southern Illinois University, The Sand Division includes Cal State University Northridge, Central Michigan University, High Point University, and Tennessee State University

The inaugural SoCal Challenge saw Fresno State win the top prize in the Surf Division besting Santa Clara, TCU, and Pepperdine. Utah Valley earned the top spot in the Sand Division over Cal Poly SLO, Idaho and Nicholls State. The event was praised for its high energy, professional event management and beautiful location.

“Teams and fans alike loved the first SoCal Challenge,” said Steve Barnes, Founder and Co-Executive Director of the SoCal Challenge. “We had a packed venue for both nights and are grateful that we were accepted by the college basketball media as if we’d been around forever, making sure we reached millions of people. This year’s lineup of teams will be just as competitive and exciting.”

“We’re looking forward to playing in the SoCal Challenge and facing some great competition Thanksgiving week,” Minnesota Head Coach Ben Johnson said. “We know our student-athletes will have a first-class experience at such a well-run national tournament. I’m excited for our Gophers fans to experience a fun, warm destination that they can travel to and enjoy.”

To learn more about the SoCal Challenge go to www.SoCalChallenge.co

For media inquiries about the SoCal Challenge contact: Owen Phillips press@SoCalChallenge.co 

About SoCal Challenge 
The SoCal Challenge is a premier sporting experience featuring a range of events for sports enthusiasts to engage in, all hosted in sunny Southern California. Fans will soak up some sun, experience premier college sports, and enjoy all of what Southern California is known for. The challenge will be anchored by a NCAA Men’s College Basketball Multi-Team Event featuring eight top programs squaring off at The Pavilion at JSerra in San Juan Capistrano, California. Primetime basketball games will be nationally televised. More information at www.socalchallenge.co

