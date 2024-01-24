Goodnight Surf City is Palmetto Publishing’s latest inspirational children’s book, featuring beautiful illustrations and a warm, locally centered theme.

Goodnight Surf City cover

Charleston, SC, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Residents of Southern California know of special seaside towns with carefree bungalows, bustling boardwalks, and grand-slam sunset views. These towns are a staple of the region, and locals know their favorites—including where to grab a bite, and the best spots to dangle your feet over a pier. One such local, Toni Haas, is a resident of Huntington Beach, which is famous for its vibrant surfing culture. The town is the subject of Haas’s new picture book, Goodnight Surf City, a lush and calming bedtime story that will launch over the holidays.

This imaginative book takes young readers on a whimsical stroll through the town and by the sea. Its pages feature sandy, moonlit beaches, the popular local skate park, and the city’s iconic Surf Museum, all laid out in gorgeous full-color illustrations.

Haas, a lifelong resident of SoCal, has also partnered with local businesses that are featured in the book. These locations, such as a Mexican cantina, a dessert bar, and a kayak rental shop can be visited on a scavenger hunt. Visitors and locals alike can enhance their ties to the culture of the area by participating in this interactive quest.

Haas hopes that her work will, for years to come, help create memories of a place that is special to her and to many Californians. The perfect gift for anyone dreaming of sunny summers, Goodnight Surf City is your winter passport to a seaside paradise.

Goodnight Surf City is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com. For more information about the author, please visit any of her social media platforms.

Instagram: @goodnightsurfcity

About the Author:

Toni Haas is an author with a focus on her local town of Huntington Beach, California. She is a fifth-generation native of SoCal, having grown up in the San Bernardino Mountains. She often spent summers exploring Huntington Beach until thirty years ago it became her permanent home. Toni enjoys connecting to nature, staying close to family, and spending time with her five beautiful grandchildren. Her writing is an extension of the joy she has in her region, and in the memories carved into the buildings, streets, and stones of beloved spaces.

