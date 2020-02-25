Soccer: Japan postpones Cup games due to coronavirus concerns

Japan’s J.League says it has postponed seven Levian Cup matches scheduled for Wednesday due to concerns about the coronavirus outbreak and is considering postponing all domestic soccer games through the first half of March.
