Social media users quickly blasted the justice system after it was announced that a Democratic Senate staffer who filmed a pornographic sex scene in a Capitol Hill hearing room will not face charges.

“Let me get this straight… merely walking through the capitol unauthorized is a felony,” Real Clear Investigations Senior Writer Mark Hemingway posted on X . “But having public sex in the building, filming it, and putting it online doesn’t merit a public

[Read Full story at source]