Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Social Security Disability Beneficiaries To Get Payments This Week

Social Security Disability Beneficiaries To Get Payments This Week

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 5 mins ago

SSDI recipients projected to get economic impact payments now through April 7, explains Allsup

Allsup Vice President Steve Perrigo discusses the importance of economic impact payments (EIPs) for Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) beneficiaries.

Allsup Vice President Steve Perrigo discusses the importance of economic impact payments (EIPs) for Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) beneficiaries.

Belleville, Illinois, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) beneficiaries are among millions of Americans receiving economic impact payments with the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, according to Allsup, the nation’s premier disability representation company®.

 

Economic impact payments (EIPs) were set to be processed for Social Security recipients (and other federal beneficiaries who don’t usually file a tax return) during the first week of April, according to the Internal Revenue Service. The agency projects that the majority of these payments will be sent electronically and received by April 7, 2021. 

 

EIPs will be paid to eligible SSDI beneficiaries and their dependents through the $1.9 trillion measure, which was signed into law March 11. “For SSDI recipients, these payments may be a vital source of income during this challenging time as we begin the economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Steve Perrigo, Allsup vice president.

 

The coronavirus pandemic had an enormous impact on workers with disabilities in 2020 according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). The unemployment rate for people with disabilities between age 16 and 64 was 13.4% in 2020, which is a 5.4% increase over 2019.

 

“Allsup knows firsthand that workers with disabilities struggle to find and keep jobs, even in a robust economy,” Perrigo said. “The toll this pandemic has taken on people with disabilities who may be medically able to work, but do not have opportunities or access to jobs is immense. The stimulus comes at a crucial time for many SSDI recipients.”

 

You can find more information about your EIP status on the IRS website.

 

If you or someone you know may be eligible for Social Security disability benefits, visit FileSSDI.Allsup.com for a free assessment.   

 

ABOUT ALLSUP
Allsup and its subsidiaries provide nationwide Social Security disability, veterans disability appeal, return to work, and healthcare benefits services for individuals, their employers and insurance carriers. Allsup professionals deliver specialized services supporting people with disabilities and seniors so they may lead lives that are as financially secure and as healthy as possible. Founded in 1984, the company is based in Belleville, Illinois, near St. Louis. Learn more at truehelp.com and @Allsup or download a free PDF of Applying for Social Security Disability Insurance: Getting It Right The First Time.

Attachment

  • Steve Perrigo_Allsup 
CONTACT: Rebecca Ray
Allsup
(618) 236-5065
[email protected]

Ria Duffy
Pinkston
(703) 946-0327
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.