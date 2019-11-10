The Socialists of Spain’s acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez were seen finishing first in Sunday’s national election, but further away from a majority in an even more fragmented parliament with many more far-right deputies, a survey showed.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Bolivia’s Morales teeters as allies resign in election backlash - November 10, 2019
- Bolivian military asks Morales to resign to ensure stability - November 10, 2019
- Socialists in lead in Spain election, but no clear winner: opinion poll - November 10, 2019