Société Générale : Update of the information related to litigations

REGULATED INFORMATION

Paris, 19th March 2018

Update of the information related to litigations

In the context of the investigations by US authorities (the US Department of Justice (“DOJ”) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission) regarding IBOR submissions and the DOJ investigation of transactions involving Libyan counterparties, Societe Generale has entered into a phase of more active discussions with these US authorities with a view to reaching a resolution of these two matters within the coming weeks.

Although the financial impact of the disputes cannot be determined with certainty, as of 31 December 2017, the Bank has booked in its financial statements a provision for disputes for EUR 2.3 bn, in compliance with IFRS standards. Within this provision, approximately 1 bn in euro equivalent is allocated to the IBOR and Libyan matters.

Societe Generale

Societe Generale is one of the leading European financial services groups. Based on a diversified and integrated banking model, the Group combines financial strength and proven expertise in innovation with a strategy of sustainable growth, aiming to be the trusted partner for its clients, committed to the positive transformations of society and the economy.

Active in the real economy for over 150 years, with a solid position in Europe and connected to the rest of the world, Societe Generale has over 147,000 members of staff in 67 countries and supports on a daily basis 31 million individual clients, businesses and institutional investors around the world by offering a wide range of advisory services and tailored financial solutions. The Group is built on three complementary core businesses:

  • French Retail Banking, which encompasses the SocieteGenerale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama brands. Eachoffers a full range of financial services with omnichannelproducts at the cutting edge of digital innovation;
  • International Retail Banking, Insurance and Financial Services to Corporates, with networks in Africa, Russia, Central andEastern Europe and specialised businesses that are leaders intheir markets;
  • Global Banking and Investor Solutions, which offersrecognised expertise, key international locations andintegrated solutions.

Societe Generale is included in the principal socially responsible investment indices: DJSI (World and Europe), FTSE4Good (Global and Europe), Euronext Vigeo (World, Europe and Eurozone), four of the STOXX ESG Leaders indices, and the MSCI Low Carbon Leaders Index.

For more information, you can follow us on twitter @societegenerale or visit our website www.societegenerale.com

