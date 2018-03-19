Société Générale : Update of the information related to litigations

REGULATED INFORMATION

Paris, 19th March 2018

Update of the information related to litigations

In the context of the investigations by US authorities (the US Department of Justice (“DOJ”) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission) regarding IBOR submissions and the DOJ investigation of transactions involving Libyan counterparties, Societe Generale has entered into a phase of more active discussions with these US authorities with a view to reaching a resolution of these two matters within the coming weeks.

Although the financial impact of the disputes cannot be determined with certainty, as of 31 December 2017, the Bank has booked in its financial statements a provision for disputes for EUR 2.3 bn, in compliance with IFRS standards. Within this provision, approximately 1 bn in euro equivalent is allocated to the IBOR and Libyan matters.

