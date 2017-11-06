Sodexo: MONTHLY DISCLOSURE ON SHARE CAPITAL AND VOTING RIGHTS OCTOBER 31, 2017

REGULATED INFORMATION

MONTHLY DISCLOSURE ON SHARE CAPITAL AND VOTING RIGHTS

Pursuant to Article L.233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorités des Marchés Financiers

Issy-les-Moulineaux, November 6th, 2017

Registered name of the issuer:

SODEXO

255, quai de la Bataille de Stalingrad – 92130 ISSY-LES-MOULINEAUX

Date Total number of shares Actual voting rights * Theoretical voting rights ** October 31, 2017 150,830,449 215,202,529 217,507,177

* Actual voting rights: all of the Company shares have the same voting rights, except for treasury shares which do not have voting rights and registered shares held for more than four years, which have double voting rights.

** Theoretical voting rights: the number of theoretical voting rights is calculated based on the shares having either single or double voting rights, including treasury shares which would normally be temporarily deprived of voting rights.

About Sodexo

Founded in 1966 in Marseille by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the global leader in services that improve Quality of Life, an essential factor in individual and organizational performance. Operating in 80 countries, Sodexo serves 75 million consumers each day through its unique combination of On-site Services, Benefits and Rewards Services and Personal and Home Services. Through its more than 100 services, Sodexo provides clients an integrated offering developed over 50 years of experience: from foodservices, reception, maintenance and cleaning, to facilities and equipment management; from Meal Pass, Gift Pass and Mobility Pass benefits for employees to in-home assistance, child care centers and concierge services. Sodexo’s success and performance are founded on its independence, its sustainable business model and its ability to continuously develop and engage its 425,000 employees throughout the world. Sodexo is included in the CAC 40 and DJSI indices.

Key figures (as of August 31, 2016)

20.2 billion euro consolidated revenue

425,000 employees

19th largest employer worldwide

80 countries

75 million consumers served daily

16.6 billion euro market capitalization (as of November 3, 2017)

