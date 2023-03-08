NEW YORK, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — IndexBox, a leading market research firm, has released a new report on the global sodium hydroxide (caustic soda) market, providing valuable insights into this crucial industry. The report is available on the IndexBox platform, which offers trial access to market data to interested parties: https://www.indexbox.io/store/world-caustic-soda-market-report-analysis-and-forecast-to-2020/

The report forecasts that the global sodium hydroxide market will continue to grow steadily over the next decade, reaching a value of $34.3 billion by 2030. The growth is attributed to the rising demand for sodium hydroxide in various industries, including pulp and paper , textiles , and water treatment.

The key growth drivers for the sodium hydroxide market include the increasing demand for soaps and detergents, the growth of the pulp and paper industry, and the expansion of the water treatment sector. However, the market faces challenges such as the high cost of production and environmental concerns related to the use of sodium hydroxide.

The report also highlights the factors affecting the demand for sodium hydroxide, including the increasing use of the chemical in the manufacturing of alumina , which is used in the production of aluminum.

The major consuming industries for sodium hydroxide are the pulp and paper industry, which accounts for the largest share of the market, followed by the textiles and water treatment industries. The report provides an overview of these industries and their acceptance of the sodium hydroxide market.

The largest market for sodium hydroxide is Asia-Pacific , with China being the leading consumer of the chemical. The report outlines the growth prospects of the Asia-Pacific market, as well as other regions such as North America and Europe .

According to the report, the five largest manufacturers in the sodium hydroxide industry are Dow Chemical, Solvay, Shin-Etsu Chemical, Formosa Plastics, and Occidental Petroleum. These companies have a significant market share and are expected to maintain their dominance in the industry.

Commenting on the report, Aleksandr Romanenko, CEO of IndexBox, said, “We are pleased to release this comprehensive report on the global sodium hydroxide market, which provides valuable insights into this crucial industry. Our report offers market participants a detailed understanding of the key trends and growth drivers, helping them to make informed decisions.”

