CHICAGO and MILWAUKEE and NEW YORK, Feb. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Board of Trustees of Tidal ETF Trust has agreed to the liquidation and closure of the SoFi Weekly Income ETF (NYSE: TGIF), SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF (NYSE: WKLY), SoFi Smart Energy ETF (NYSE: ENRG), SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF (NASDAQ: BYOB), and SoFi Web 3 ETF (NASDAQ: TWEB) (the “Funds”), based on the recommendation of the Funds’ investment adviser, Tidal Investments LLC, a Tidal Financial Group company and SoFi Finance, Inc., the Funds’ Sponsor. The Board of Trustees concluded that liquidating and closing the Funds would be in the best interest of each Fund and its shareholders.

Shares of TGIF, WKLY, and ENRG will cease trading on the NYSE Arca, Inc. (the “NYSE”) and will be closed to purchase by investors as of the close of regular trading on the NYSE on February 20, 2024 (the “Closing Date”).

Shares of BYOB and TWEB will cease trading on the NASDAQ Stock Market, LLC (“NASDAQ”) and will be closed to purchase by investors as of the close of regular trading on the NASDAQ on the Closing Date.

Shareholders may sell their holdings in the Funds prior to the Closing Date and customary brokerage charges may apply to these transactions. However, from February 21, 2024 through February 23, 2024 (the “Liquidation Date”), shareholders may be able to sell their shares only to certain broker-dealers and there is no assurance that there will be a market for a Fund’s shares during this time period. Between the Closing Date and the Liquidation Date, each Fund will be in the process of closing down and liquidating its portfolio. This process will result in each Fund increasing its cash holdings and, as a consequence, its portfolio holdings will be inconsistent with its investment objective and principal investment strategy.

On or about the Liquidation Date, each Fund will liquidate its assets and distribute cash pro rata to all shareholders of record who have not previously redeemed or sold their shares, subject to any required withholding. Liquidation proceeds paid to shareholders generally should be treated as received in exchange for shares and will therefore be treated as a taxable event giving rise to a capital gain or loss depending on a shareholder’s tax basis. Shareholders should contact their tax adviser to discuss the income tax consequences of the liquidation. In addition, these payments to shareholders may include distributions of accrued capital gains and dividends. As calculated on the Liquidation Date, each Fund’s net asset value will reflect the costs of its closing. Once a Fund’s distributions are complete, it will terminate.

Please visit https://www.sofi.com/invest/etfs/ to see SoFi’s ETF line up and other investment options.

About Tidal Financial Group

Before investing you should carefully consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. This and other information is in the prospectus. A prospectus may be obtained by visiting sofi.com/invest/etfs. Please read the prospectus carefully before you invest.

Investing involves risk including loss of principal. Please visit each fund’s page for specific fund risks.

SoFi ETFs are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.