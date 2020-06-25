SoFi Awards Cardtronics ATM Services Agreement and Joins Allpoint Network for Surcharge-Free Cash Withdrawals

Digital Personal Finance Company Will Leverage Cardtronics for ATM Services at the New SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles

HOUSTON, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SoFi, an American fintech leader and personal finance innovator, has joined with Cardtronics to give its members surcharge-free cash access at 55,000 Allpoint ATMs worldwide, including several ATMs at the new SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

“People shouldn’t have to pay fees to access their own money,” said SoFi CEO Anthony Noto. “The Allpoint Network gives our members access to more fee-free ATMs in major metropolitan areas than even the largest bank operators can provide. This scale makes Cardtronics a critical partner in helping us provide members a better alternative to traditional brick and mortar financial institutions.”

The Allpoint Network gives fintech and leading innovator firms like SoFi convenient access to the physical infrastructure of secure, reliable ATMs at top retail establishments, including grocery and convenience stores, pharmacies, and big-box stores.

“SoFi’s tech-savvy customers expect the highest level of customer service and convenience. We are pleased to contribute to SoFi’s growth and success by providing its members access to our global network of conveniently located surcharge-free ATMs,” said Carter Hunt, Managing Director of North America for Cardtronics. “We also are extremely honored that SoFi has selected us to be its ATM services provider delivering high-quality, reliable, innovative, and secure ATM solutions at SoFi Stadium.”

About SoFi

SoFi helps people achieve financial independence to realize their ambitions. Our products for borrowing, saving, spending, investing, and protecting give our more than one million members fast access to tools to get their money right. SoFi membership comes with the key essentials for getting ahead, including career advisors and connection to a thriving community of like-minded, ambitious people. SoFi is also the naming rights partner of SoFi Stadium , future home of the Los Angeles Chargers and the Los Angeles Rams, opening in July 2020. For more information, visit SoFi.com or download our iOS and Android apps.

About Cardtronics (Nasdaq: CATM)



Cardtronics is the trusted leader in financial self-service, enabling cash transactions at approximately 285,000 ATMs across 10 countries in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Africa. Leveraging our unmatched scale, expertise, and innovation, top-tier merchants and businesses of all sizes use our ATM solutions to drive growth, in-store traffic, and retail transactions. Financial services providers rely on Cardtronics to deliver superior service at their ATMs, on Cardtronics ATMs where they place their brand, and through Cardtronics’ Allpoint Network, the world’s largest surcharge-free ATM network, with over 55,000 locations. As champions of cash, Cardtronics converts digital currency into physical cash, driving payments choice for businesses and consumers alike. To learn more about Cardtronics, visit www.cardtronics.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contact Information:

Media Relations

Lisa Albiston

VP Public Relations and Communications

832-308-4000

[email protected] Gene Kim

Product Communications, SoFi

[email protected] Investor Relations

Brad Conrad

EVP – Treasurer

832-308-4000

[email protected] For more information, please visit:

www.cardtronics.com

www.allpointnetwork.com

Cardtronics is a registered trademark of Cardtronics plc and its subsidiaries.

All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SoFi Lending Corp. CFL# 6054612, NMLS #1121636 (www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org). Advisory services are offered through SoFi Wealth, LLC an SEC-registered Investment adviser. Brokerage products and SoFi Money® are offered through SoFi Securities LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Neither SoFi nor its affiliates is a bank. ©2020 Social Finance, Inc. [JOB code]