Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / SoFi Awards Cardtronics ATM Services Agreement and Joins Allpoint Network for Surcharge-Free Cash Withdrawals

SoFi Awards Cardtronics ATM Services Agreement and Joins Allpoint Network for Surcharge-Free Cash Withdrawals

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 min ago

Digital Personal Finance Company Will Leverage Cardtronics for ATM Services at the New SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles

HOUSTON, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SoFi, an American fintech leader and personal finance innovator, has joined with Cardtronics to give its members surcharge-free cash access at 55,000 Allpoint ATMs worldwide, including several ATMs at the new SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

“People shouldn’t have to pay fees to access their own money,” said SoFi CEO Anthony Noto. “The Allpoint Network gives our members access to more fee-free ATMs in major metropolitan areas than even the largest bank operators can provide. This scale makes Cardtronics a critical partner in helping us provide members a better alternative to traditional brick and mortar financial institutions.”     

The Allpoint Network gives fintech and leading innovator firms like SoFi convenient access to the physical infrastructure of secure, reliable ATMs at top retail establishments, including grocery and convenience stores, pharmacies, and big-box stores.

“SoFi’s tech-savvy customers expect the highest level of customer service and convenience. We are pleased to contribute to SoFi’s growth and success by providing its members access to our global network of conveniently located surcharge-free ATMs,” said Carter Hunt, Managing Director of North America for Cardtronics. “We also are extremely honored that SoFi has selected us to be its ATM services provider delivering high-quality, reliable, innovative, and secure ATM solutions at SoFi Stadium.”

About SoFi

SoFi helps people achieve financial independence to realize their ambitions. Our products for borrowing, saving, spending, investing, and protecting give our more than one million members fast access to tools to get their money right. SoFi membership comes with the key essentials for getting ahead, including career advisors and connection to a thriving community of like-minded, ambitious people. SoFi is also the naming rights partner of SoFi Stadium, future home of the Los Angeles Chargers and the Los Angeles Rams, opening in July 2020. For more information, visit SoFi.com or download our iOS and Android apps.

About Cardtronics (Nasdaq: CATM)

Cardtronics is the trusted leader in financial self-service, enabling cash transactions at approximately 285,000 ATMs across 10 countries in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Africa. Leveraging our unmatched scale, expertise, and innovation, top-tier merchants and businesses of all sizes use our ATM solutions to drive growth, in-store traffic, and retail transactions. Financial services providers rely on Cardtronics to deliver superior service at their ATMs, on Cardtronics ATMs where they place their brand, and through Cardtronics’ Allpoint Network, the world’s largest surcharge-free ATM network, with over 55,000 locations. As champions of cash, Cardtronics converts digital currency into physical cash, driving payments choice for businesses and consumers alike. To learn more about Cardtronics, visit www.cardtronics.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contact Information:

Media Relations
Lisa Albiston
VP Public Relations and Communications
832-308-4000
[email protected]

Gene Kim
Product Communications, SoFi
[email protected]

 Investor Relations
Brad Conrad
EVP – Treasurer
832-308-4000
[email protected]
For more information, please visit:
www.cardtronics.com
www.allpointnetwork.com 		  

Cardtronics is a registered trademark of Cardtronics plc and its subsidiaries.
All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SoFi Lending Corp. CFL# 6054612, NMLS #1121636 (www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org). Advisory services are offered through SoFi Wealth, LLC an SEC-registered Investment adviser. Brokerage products and SoFi Money® are offered through SoFi Securities LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Neither SoFi nor its affiliates is a bank. ©2020 Social Finance, Inc. [JOB code]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.