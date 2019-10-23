SoftBank clinches WeWork takeover deal, bailing out co-founder

SoftBank Group Corp agreed to spend more than $10 billion to take over U.S. office-space sharing startup WeWork on Tuesday, doubling down on an ill-fated investment and paying off its co-founder Adam Neumann to relinquish control.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- SoftBank shares fall as WeWork deal adds to financial strains - October 22, 2019
- Chile’s Pinera seeks forgiveness from hard-pressed citizens, offers rescue package - October 22, 2019
- Asia shares slip on Brexit snag, Texas Instruments’ revenue woes - October 22, 2019