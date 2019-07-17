Breaking News
Home / Top News / SoftBank Corp. Leads VANTIQ Series B Investment Round

SoftBank Corp. Leads VANTIQ Series B Investment Round

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 min ago

VANTIQ and SoftBank Corp. form a strategic partnership to address today’s rapidly evolving business needs

SAN FRANCISCO, July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — VANTIQ, the company that powers the real-time business, today announced a three-pronged strategic partnership with SoftBank Corp. (“SoftBank”) encompassing the following components:

  1. SoftBank and VANTIQ will jointly integrate their existing and future technologies to address rapidly growing market opportunities for real-time systems involving IoT and AI. The combined solutions will be marketed by SoftBank to systems integrators (SIs) and independent software vendors (ISVs) for building next-generation applications.
     
  2. VANTIQ and SoftBank have initiated the joint development of applications for SoftBank’s Smart Building and Smart City initiatives. According to IDC, “Global spending on smart cities initiatives will reach $189.5 billion by 2023.”1
     
  3. To solidify this strategic partnership, SoftBank will lead VANTIQ’s Series B investment round. As part of that transaction, Mr. Hironobu Tamba, VP and Head of SoftBank’s Smart IoT and AI Division, will join the VANTIQ Board of Directors. This will ensure a strong relationship between SoftBank and VANTIQ and assist in synchronizing both companies’ business strategies.

“Fields such as smart buildings and smart cities are expected to gain substantial momentum in the coming years. In such areas, full-scale complex processing of vast amounts of data in real-time has become absolutely imperative,” said Junichi Miyakawa, Representative Director & CTO of SoftBank Corp. “The collaboration with VANTIQ makes it possible for SoftBank to design, build and deploy real-time, event-driven applications in a field with large-scale data exchange requirements. This unlocks high-demand customer use cases, leading to further business expansion. With this strong partnership, we aim to make significant advances in the IoT industry.”

VANTIQ CEO and co-founder Marty Sprinzen commented, “In 2019 we have gained significant market momentum globally across a wide range of industries that are actively reinventing themselves with digital transformation. The strategic partnership with and investment from SoftBank will enable VANTIQ to further accelerate its position as the most advanced real-time, event-driven application platform. We view SoftBank as one of the strongest companies we could partner with and we believe that combining our individual strengths creates a very powerful and unique opportunity.”

Integrated Solution to Be Showcased at SoftBank World 2019
VANTIQ will be featured in the SoftBank exhibit at SoftBank World 2019, taking place July 18 and 19 in Tokyo. Demonstrations will include a number of new applications built with VANTIQ related to smart building and smart city operations.

About VANTIQ
VANTIQ, the company that powers the real-time business, provides the only truly agile platform for creating transformative, event-driven applications. Founded in 2015 by renowned tech industry veterans Marty Sprinzen and Paul Butterworth, VANTIQ enables significantly lower development and maintenance costs, and provides maximum agility in response to constantly-changing business requirements. For more information, visit www.vantiq.com

1IDC Press Release, Smart Cities Initiatives Forecast to Drive $189 Billion in Spending in 2023, According to a New Smart Cities Spending Guide from IDC, June 2019

CONTACT: Media contact:
VANTIQ
Dana Dye
+1-415-928-1310
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.