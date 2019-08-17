SoftBank plans to lend up to $20 billion to employees to invest in new fund: WSJ

Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp is planning to lend up to $20 billion to its employees, including Chief Executive Masayoshi Son, to buy stakes in its second Vision Fund, the Wall Street Journal reported https://on.wsj.com/307Ljih on Saturday, citing people familiar with the matter.
