Japan’s SoftBank Corp plans to merge internet unit Yahoo Japan with messaging app operator Line Corp to create a $30 billion tech giant, as it bags struggling internet companies to bulk up against rivals like Rakuten Inc.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- SoftBank to create $30 billion tech giant with Yahoo Japan, Line Corp merger - November 18, 2019
- Hong Kong protesters pinned back on campus amid fears of crackdown - November 18, 2019
- PM Johnson to tell business chiefs he will end uncertainty - November 18, 2019