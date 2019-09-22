SoftBank turns against WeWork’s parent CEO Neumann: sources

Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp , the biggest investor in WeWork owner The We Company, is exploring ways to replace Adam Neumann as chief executive of the U.S. office-sharing start-up, four people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.
