SoftBank’s second-quarter whiplashed by $8.9 billion loss in Vision Fund

SoftBank Group Corp reported its first quarterly loss in 14 years on Wednesday, with its giant Vision Fund suffering a 970 billion yen ($8.9 billion) loss on falling valuations of top tech bets such as WeWork and Uber.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
