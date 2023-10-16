Jim Hoefflin, CEO, Softeon presents new company updates to customers. Jim Hoefflin, CEO, Softeon presents new company updates to customers.

Mark Fralick, CTO, Softeon shares his technical vision for Softeon as customers look on.

Softeon executives participate in a Q&A session with customers during the Softeon Leadership Forum.

—Softeon introduces its next generation composability tools and warehouse management system solution updates during the company’s customer-exclusive event–

RESTON, Va., Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Softeon , the only tier-1 warehouse management system (WMS) provider focused on optimizing warehouse and fulfillment operations, welcomed over 50 of their customers to the company’s first ever Customer Leadership Forum in Reston, Virginia from October 2nd to 3rd. Softeon executives shared company and solution expansion updates during the two-day event, which is the precursor to the 2024 Softeon Users Conference. During the event, Softeon customers shared experiences with the WMS provider’s software and learned about upcoming enhancements.

“It was good to hear about the roadmap, self-help tools, plans for outside partners, and to see the Softeon team in person,” said Chance Knight, Senior Business Systems Analyst, Suncast Corporation.

“This once-in-a-lifetime chance is what drives us. We recognize that the fulfillment landscape will be drastically different in a decade, and we are determined to shape that future,” said Jim Hoefflin, CEO, Softeon. “Our focus lies squarely on fulfillment solutions; we’re purely focused on optimizing your warehouse. We are being bold about enabling our customers to effortlessly trace the origins of their products and optimize packaging.”

During the Forum, Mark Fralick, CTO, Softeon, shared the company’s vision for composability in warehouse processes. In his presentation, he covered the concept of streaming fulfillment, which is a new view of how to integrate and orchestrate.

“We think of everything as a stream of data flowing from one operation to the next – changing forms and delivery mechanisms as it moves,” said Fralick.

Softeon is focusing on interoperability and composability to meet modern warehouse management needs. This results in greater customer choice, agility, scalability, and satisfaction.

“Not only is Softeon expanding its technical capabilities, our company is also providing additional customer support and continuous improvements to ensure the heartbeat of the supply chain is operating efficiently without interruption,” said Hoefflin. “As a company with great people and products, we’re dedicated to providing our customers with the development they need to help their businesses succeed.”

Feedback from Forum attendees was overwhelmingly positive. All Forum attendees who responded to the post-event survey said this year’s event was a good use of time and they would be attending the 2024 Softeon Users Conference.

“It’s great to let a customer design a system and cater to them. However, it is even better to provide high level knowledge on best practices and successes at other implementations during a discussion on WMS,” said Nick Hardy, Director of IT – Logistics, JAS Worldwide.

About Softeon

Softeon is a global provider of advanced, Cloud-based supply chain software that helps companies improve logistics operations and push back against labor, cost and cycle time pressures while maximizing on-going agility. Our software suite is anchored by our Warehouse Management System (WMS), Warehouse Execution System (WES) and Distributed Order Management (DOM) solutions, and empowered by our innovative, composable LUCA integration platform. LUCA enables rapid on-boarding of a wide array of material handling systems, such as mobile robots and goods-to-person automation, and powers development of tailored workflows without coding. Softeon is laser-focused on customer results, with a 100% track record of deployment success. For more information, please visit www.Softeon.com.

