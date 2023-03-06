In 2021, the United States holds a commanding 88.4% market share in the North American region, and this trend is predicted to persist throughout the forecast period. Given that the market for softgel products is still relatively nascent, numerous companies are investing in technology that offers alternatives to conventional drug delivery systems.

NEWARK, Del, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global softgel capsules market is anticipated to create robust growth opportunities by registering a CAGR of 6.0% from 2022 to 2032. The global market enjoyed a valuation of US$ 1.1 Billion by the end of the year 2022 to surpass a valuation of US$ 1.9 Billion by the year 2032. According to a recent study by Future Market Insights, gelatin softgel capsules are leading the market with a share of about 75.4% in the year 2021, within the global market. During the historic period, the global softgel capsules exhibited a growth of approximately 3.9% from 2012 to 2021. The market value for softgel capsules was approximately 35.5% of the overall US$ 3.1 Billion global gelatin capsules market in 2021.

The gelatin shells tight shield the material from contamination by the air as well as the outside environment. In addition to visible light, the shell can be designed to block ultraviolet (UV) light. Additionally, softgel capsule formulation improves operator safety by reducing contamination caused by dust handling. Softgel capsules (SGCs) appear more appealing and pleasurable to consumers as they can be produced in a variety of forms, sizes, and colors, as well as diverse drug delivery systems such as chewable softgels and meltable softgels.

Softgel capsules comprise numerous benefits over conventional oral solid dosage forms. Their acceptance as a dosage form is expanding for a number of reasons comprising consumer preference. Softgel capsule dosage forms were developed to mask the unpleasant taste and odor of pharmaceuticals. Since soft gelatin capsules are self-lubricating, softgel capsules are simpler to swallow than tablets when taken with water.

Report Highlights

Vegetarian softgel capsules are being produced by a number of different businesses. They comprise pullulan, starch, and HPMC capsules. This is anticipated to lead to increased product personalization in the pharmaceutical, cosmetic, and nutraceutical sectors, which could present profitable opportunities for the producers of softgel capsules.

Attributing to the exact compounding, blending, and dispensing of liquid fill ingredients, it is possible for an API with a better degree of accuracy and more consistency between various production lots. Since the entire encapsulation process can be completed inertly to safeguard pharmaceuticals against oxidation and degradation, soft gelatin capsule products often have superior stability.

Recent Developments

Softgel capsule producers are increasing their product lines to offer a variety of vegan softgel capsules with improved attributes such as faster disintegration, increased gastric acid resistance, enteric coating, and specially developed capsules for clinical studies in order to maximize their revenue.

SGC technology is predicted to be relatively expensive to manufacturers, which is likely to rise consumer prices. Various pharmaceutical businesses lack the specialized equipment necessary to fill SGCs, hence they generally rely on contract laboratories/manufacturers for supplies.

Another upcoming issue with the adoption of soft gelatin capsule products is that some people have dietary restrictions that preclude them from eating animal products contained in SGCs. Gelatin is typically derived from pig and cow bones, skins, and other animal parts. Many vegetarians avoid using capsule shells since they are manufactured from animal tissues.

Competitive Landscape

Primary companies participating in the global softgel capsules market are continuing to invest in technologies that provide alternatives to traditional drug delivery systems as the market for softgel products is still in its infancy. However, some businesses continue to only offer hard and soft gelatin capsules in their product offering. If these companies add softgel capsules, vegetarian capsules, and other capsules made from plant-based gelatin to their product line, they can anticipate significant incremental growth prospects.

The presence of numerous competitors in the softgel capsules industry is making the market highly fragmented. To meet consumer demand and expand their clientele, these companies are using tactics including acquisitions and mergers partnerships and collaborations, and the introduction of new products.

Aenova began construction of a new structure for highly potent active substances at its Regensburg location in April 2022. Modern manufacturing facilities produce extremely effective pharmaceuticals, particularly those for cancer. Aenova released VegaGels, their most recent vegan soft capsules, in November 2020. They adhere to Chinese, European Union, and American regulatory requirements.

Therefore, the introduction of new technologies to the market, such as the 3D printing of softgel capsules, will be a game-changer, and would further present the global market with lucrative opportunities for expansion.

Aenova Group GmbH, Fuji Capsule Co., Ltd, Sirio Pharma Company Limited, Catalent, Inc, EuroCaps Ltd, Guangdong Yichao Biological Co., Ltd., Elnova Pharma, Captek Softgel International Inc, Hunan Er-Kang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Soft Gel Technologies Inc., Patheon, United Labs, Curtis Health Caps, Delpharm Evreux, Procaps Group and others are top players in softgel capsules industry.

More Insights into the Softgel Capsules Market

The US is expected to dominate the softgel capsules market as it accounted for a total of 88.4% in 2021. The North American region is expected to continue its dominance over the assessment period.

Key Market Segments Covered in Softgel Capsules Industry Research

By Product:

Gelatin Softgel Capsules

Vegetarian Softgel Capsules

By Raw Material:

Type-A Gelatin (Pork Skin)

Type-B Gelatin (Animal Bones & Skin)

Fish Bone Gelatin

Cellulose Derivatives

Starch Material

By Application:

Antacid & Antiflatulent Preparations

Antianemic Preparations Hematinic Preparations)

Anti-inflammatory Drugs

Antibiotic & Antibacterial Drugs

Cough & Cold Preparations

Cardiovascular Therapy Drugs

Health Supplements

Vitamin & Dietary Supplements

Other Therapeutic Applications

By End User:

In-house Manufacturing Pharmaceutical Companies Nutraceutical Companies Cosmeceutical Companies

Contract Manufacturing Organizations

By Route of Administration:

Oral Softgels

Suppositories

Pessaries

Twist off Softgels

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

