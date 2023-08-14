Major software-defined networking (SDN) market players include Broadcom Inc., Arista Networks, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Juniper Networks, Inc., and VMware, Inc.

New York, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global software-defined networking (SDN) market size is slated to expand at ~22% CAGR between 2023 and 2035. The market is poised to garner a revenue of USD 221.79 billion by the end of 2035, up from a revenue of ~USD 20.4 billion in the year 2022.Software-Defined Networking (SDN) is an approach to networking that aims to make networks more flexible, programmable, and easily manageable. It separates the network’s control plane (which determines how traffic is routed) from the data plane (which handles the actual forwarding of traffic). This separation allows for centralized control and management of network resources through software, enabling greater automation and agility. SDN offers the ability to abstract and virtualize network resources, allowing for more efficient utilization and dynamic allocation of those resources. This is particularly important in cloud computing environments and data centers.

With the proliferation of devices, applications, and data traffic, traditional network architectures have become more complex and challenging to manage. SDN provides a centralized management approach, simplifying network operations and enhancing visibility and control. For example, a virtualized radio access network (vRAN) helps reduce operational costs due to limited power consumption and an estimated total savings in operational costs.

Software-Defined Networking (SDN) Market: Key Takeaways

Market in North America to propel highest growth

The data centers segment to garner the highest growth

Market in Asia Pacific to grow at a highest rate

Increasing cloud-based services across the Globe to Boost Market Growth

As organizations migrate their applications and infrastructure to the cloud, SDN plays a crucial role in providing the necessary network agility and scalability to support cloud-based services and applications. SDN enables network programmability, allowing administrators to define network behavior through software. This programmability, combined with automation capabilities, improves network agility, reduces manual configuration efforts, and facilitates the deployment of new services. It is important that cloud applications receive the SDN. This enables faster transfer of data between multiple distributed sites. As such, most services and applications, especially when they involve the cloud, require SDN to function.

Technologies like SDN are changing the network architecture of these service providers and minimizing the cost of network operation, which is why SDN attracts investments. This enabled the development of massive connectivity and the capacity of powerful and complex heterogeneous infrastructures. There is a growing need to upgrade 5G networks for future 5G requirements and hence network function virtualization and SDN are being deployed to update the network architecture to support the requirements of a new 5G ecosystem in the future. This is imminent and is expected to open numerous opportunities for growth of the software-defined networking market.

Software-Defined Networking (SDN) Market: Regional Overview

The market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa region.

Expanding network complexity and data traffic to Drive the Market Growth in North America Region

The software-defined networking (SDN) market in North America region is estimated to garner the largest revenue by the end of 2035. With the proliferation of connected devices, IoT applications, and data traffic, traditional network architectures have faced challenges in terms of scalability and manageability.

SDN offers a centralized and programmable approach to network management. According to Cisco’s Visual Networking Index (VNI), North America’s IP traffic is expected to reach 153.4 exabytes per month by 2022, representing a CAGR of 23% from 2017 to 2022. SDN enables network programmability and automation, reducing manual configuration efforts and improving network agility. The need for network virtualization, which allows for greater flexibility and efficient resource allocation, has contributed to the adoption of SDN. The migration of applications and infrastructure to the cloud has been a significant driver for SDN adoption in North America.

Growing Government initiatives and investments in digital infrastructure to Propel the Growth in the Asia Pacific Region

The Asia Pacific software-defined networking (SDN) market region is estimated to garner the highest CAGR by the end of 2035. Many countries in the Asia Pacific region have implemented government initiatives and invested in digital infrastructure, including SDN, to support economic growth and digital transformation. For example, India’s “Digital India” program and China’s “Made in China 2025” initiative have emphasized the importance of advanced networking technologies. These initiatives have contributed to the growth of the SDN market in the region. Organizations in the Asia Pacific region are seeking network automation and agility to improve operational efficiency and reduce costs.

SDN provides programmable and automated network management, facilitating the deployment of new services. With the proliferation of digital transformation, IoT devices, and mobile connectivity, network traffic and bandwidth requirements have surged in the Asia Pacific region. SDN offers efficient management and scalability to accommodate these growing demands. The Asia Pacific region has witnessed significant growth in data centers and cloud services, driving the demand for SDN.

Software-Defined Networking (SDN), Segmentation by End User

Data Centers

Service Providers

Enterprises

Others

Amongst these segments, the data centers segment in software-defined networking (SDN) market is anticipated to hold the largest share over the forecast period. Edge computing involves

processing data closer to the source or end-user, reducing latency and improving real-time analysis. With the advent of 5G technology, which enables high-speed connectivity and supports low-latency applications, the demand for edge data centers has increased. These data centers bring processing capabilities closer to users or IoT devices, supporting emerging technologies and applications.

Colocation services allow businesses to outsource their data center infrastructure requirements to specialized providers. This helps them reduce upfront costs, optimize resource utilization, and focus on their core operations. The increasing adoption of colocation services has driven the growth of data centers. The adoption of digital transformation initiatives and the proliferation of Internet of Things (IoT) devices have generated massive amounts of data, necessitating robust data center infrastructure. According to IDC, global spending on digital transformation was forecasted to reach USD 2.3 trillion in 2023.

Software-Defined Networking (SDN), Segmentation by Model

Open SDN

SDN Via APIs

SDN Overlay Models

Hybrid SDN

Amongst these segments, the SDN overlay model segment in software-defined networking (SDN) market is anticipated to hold a significant share over the forecast period. As organizations increasingly adopt cloud services and migrate their infrastructure to the cloud, the need for flexible and scalable networking solutions becomes crucial. The SDN overlay model provides the agility and programmability required to support cloud environments. According to a report, the worldwide public cloud services in 2021, reached a total value of USD 304 billion. In scenarios where multiple tenants or customers share the same physical network infrastructure, the SDN overlay model allows for secure isolation and segmentation of network resources. This capability is particularly important in cloud service providers, data centers, and managed service environments.

SD-WAN is a popular use case for the SDN overlay model, providing intelligent routing, improved performance, and centralized management for wide area networks. The adoption of SD-WAN solutions has been on the rise as organizations seek to optimize their network connectivity and enhance application performance. The SDN overlay model provides network virtualization capabilities, allowing organizations to create logical networks that are independent of the underlying physical infrastructure. This enables greater flexibility, easier network management, and efficient resource utilization.

Recent Development in the Market

Broadcom Inc., a technology leader that designs, develops and delivers semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions, announced an agreement with VMware, Inc., a leading innovator in enterprise software. Under the terms of the agreement, Broadcom will acquire all outstanding shares of VMware in a cash and stock transaction that values ​​VMware at nearly $61 billion based on the closing price of Broadcom’s common stock on May 25, 2022.

Arista Networks, Inc., a leading cloud networking provider, has acquired Big Switch Networks, a pioneer in network monitoring and SDN (Software Defined Networking).

