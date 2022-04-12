Software Development and Recruitment Startup Mercor.io Sees Early Success

Breaking News
Mercor.io wins startup competition and is on track to reach record sales

MENLO PARK, Calif., April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mercor.io is a new software development and recruitment agency that connects startups with qualified engineering teams.

Mercor.io was founded in January of 2022 by Brendan Foody, Surya Midha, and Adarsh Hiremath, students at Georgetown and Harvard University. Mercor.io recently won $10,000 and placed first in Georgetown’s premier entrepreneurship pitch competition. The company is on track to reach a record-high $40,000 in revenue for the month of April.

The key to Mercor.io’s early success has been combining both software development and recruitment.

For development services, startups begin by contracting with one of Mercor.io’s teams of product managers and engineers. Clients interface with US-based product management, who then coordinate tasks for the engineers.

If startups are satisfied with the completed software, they then have the option to bring the full team in-house. This allows startups to forgo the complexities of hiring but reap the benefits of qualified in-house engineering teams that constantly iterate on their product.

To meet recruitment demand, Mercor.io leverages institutional partnerships with the best universities globally to tap into qualified pools of talent currently neglected by US companies.

By engaging in both development and recruitment, Mercor.io provides startups with a simple and affordable method to quickly build products and scale teams. Mercor.io engineers have an incentive to exceed expectations because performing well enables them to work directly for US startups.

Past Mercor.io clients include Attend, an education technology startup that streamlines attendance in large lecture halls. Mercor.io, through a team of product managers and engineers, translated a non-technical vision for attendance into a first-of-its-kind revolving QR code technology that students scan to mark their presence. Teachers have access to a dashboard that logs student attendance and Mercor.io is currently developing automatic integration between Attend and popular grade book softwares used by universities.

On April 27th, Mercor.io will sponsor a hackathon at Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur, a top computer science university in India with a 2% acceptance rate. The hackathon will be open to students from across the Indian Institutes of Technology and already has an expected 500 people participating. From those students, Mercor.io will interview the most qualified for a spot on an engineering team.

Looking forward, Mercor.io’s founders hope to rapidly scale the engineering teams to meet growing development demand. Prospective clients interested in contracting with Mercor.io are encouraged to visit the website for more information and email support@mercor.io for a quote.

