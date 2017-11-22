Software Providers Unite to Give Thanks and Give Back with ‘Rehab Therapists Give Back’ Movement

PHOENIX, Nov. 22, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In an effort to unite the rehab therapy community and raise $1 million for disaster relief by the end of February 2018, Dr. Heidi Jannenga — the president and cofounder of WebPT, which provides software solutions for physical, occupational and speech therapists — launched the national Rehab Therapists Give Back fundraising campaign. Announced during WebPT’s annual Ascend summit in September, Rehab Therapists Give Back has already generated more than $175,000 in donations from individuals, rehab therapy clinics, associations and industry organizations — including other rehab therapy software providers like Casamba, BMS, Clinicient, Optima Healthcare Solutions and Net-Health ReDoc.

“The vision for Rehab Therapists Give Back is to bring together practitioners, clinics, product vendors and all others in the rehab community in the spirit of a culture of ‘us’,” said Jannenga. “We’re all committed to our businesses, but the generosity demonstrated throughout this campaign shows that we’re all even more committed to people. The unity we’ve seen, and the funds already raised, are a testament to how special this community really is.”

Collectively, software vendors have contributed a total of $100,000 to the Rehab Therapists Give Back campaign to support the families, communities and clinics impacted by the recent string of natural disasters in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. The funds raised will go toward relief efforts for those impacted by Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria, as well as those affected by the wildfires in the Northwest.

“At Casamba, we believe you don’t need a good reason to help people,” said Billie Jo Nutter, president of Casamba. “We have a responsibility to give back. No one becomes successful without hard work, support from others and a little luck. Giving back creates a virtuous cycle that makes everyone more successful. We’re proud to be a part of the rehab community and to support this initiative.”

To kickstart the campaign, the American Physical Therapy Association (APTA) committed to matching the first $10,000, respectively, in donations. Well-known wellness advocates and TV hosts Chris and Heidi Powell also were among the first to contribute.

To learn more about Rehab Therapists Give Back and make a donation, visit https://www.globalgiving.org/rehab-therapists-give-back/.

