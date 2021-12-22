Breaking News
felene vodka
SoftWave Tissue Regeneration Technologies Enters Exclusive Distribution Agreement With Cynosure to Sell Technology in the Aesthetics and Sexual Health Markets

Exclusive North American Agreement

ATLANTA, Dec. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SoftWave Tissue Regeneration Technologies (SoftWave TRT) announced an exclusive agreement to supply Cynosure LLC, a global leader in medical aesthetics, with its patented extracorporeal shock wave devices for distribution in the United States and Canada primarily to medical doctors and their practices. 

“This agreement substantially increases doctors’ and patients’ access to our FDA cleared technology to accelerate healing, improve blood supply, activate connective tissue and to reduce pain and inflammation by leveraging Cynosure’s impeccable reputation and extensive sales force and marketing team,” says John Warlick, CEO of SoftWave Tissue Regeneration Technologies. “This agreement should quadruple our installed base over the next three years and provide extraordinary outcomes and benefits. This partnership will also allow Softwave TRT to focus our efforts on other fields of use, including Alzheimer’s, reduced opioid consumption, and cardiology and wound care,” he says.

SoftWave’s patented, unique technology triggers the body’s own biological healing response. In contrast to competitors’ shockwave devices, SoftWave TRT devices offer a non-invasive procedure and require no anesthesia or numbing agents. The patented SoftWave TRT technology deploys an unfocused extracorporeal shockwave (uESWT) that promotes both a physical and biological response to accelerate healing and tissue regeneration. The patented parabolic reflector produces a wider and deeper therapeutic energy zone resulting in reduced pain and superior patient outcomes by increasing blood supply, modulating inflammation, and stimulating, activating and recruiting resident and mesenchymal cells as described in published peer-reviewed research (www.Softwavetrt.com/research).

About SoftWave Tissue Regeneration Technologies

SoftWave Tissue Regeneration Technologies, LLC is a medical technology company specializing in unfocused, electrohydraulically generated shockwave therapy (SoftWave) and other advanced solutions for inflammatory modulation, stem cell activation and recruitment, and antibacterial and antiviral responses. The company’s extracorporeal SoftWave device (the “OrthoGold”) is FDA 510(k) cleared for the activations of connective tissues, treatment of chronic diabetic foot ulcers, treatment of acute second-degree burns, pain reduction and improved blood supply. The company is also researching the effectiveness of SoftWave technology in the treatment of spinal trauma, Alzheimer’s, and dementia. Headquartered in Woodstock, Ga, SoftWave TRT technology is used worldwide in the fields of orthopedics,  traumatology, wound care, aesthetics, cardiology, urology, and neurology.

Contact: info@softwavetrt.com or (888) 862-6162

Twitter: @SoftwaveTRT

www.softwavetrt.com

