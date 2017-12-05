Chino Hills, CA , Dec. 05, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SOHM, Inc., Announces Relaunch of Flagship Skincare Product in USA

Chino Hills, CA – December 5, 2017 SOHM, Inc., (PINKSHEETS: SHMN) announced today a relaunch of its flagship skincare product FōHM by SOHM™, a rejuvenating, cleansing, and clarifying facial foam powered by SOHM’s proprietary formula Salic2™. This product was launched at an “after Oscar Party” in 2013 for the US market and had good market response however due to unavoidable circumstances, SOHM was not able to fully capitalize on its momentum.

FōHM by SOHM™ is a foaming facial cleanser and clarifier powered by Salic2™—SOHM’s propriety salicylic acid formulation. Originally, within the South Asian markets, this product was available only from dermatologists and doctors.

U.S. Relaunch of FōHM by SOHM™

So why transform a successful clinical product into an OTC (over-the-counter) product for U.S. consumption? “A number of things came together for us”

“First, we recognized that the American market is more mature and experienced with this type of product than markets we have been selling to in developing countries where acne, blackheads, and other skin conditions also are a problem. This will be manufactured within USA by SOHM’s Strategic Alliance company in Southern California.

“Second, in America we are taking the product direct to the consumer through online retail market places such as Amazon, and SOHM’s own online store. We are also in process with other online and brick and mortar retail chain stores for distribution and retail selling.

“However, third and most important to our decision was our innovation of a new delivery system. Normally, a 2% salicylic acid formulation is delivered as a gel or a cream. However, the Salic2 formula in FōHM by SOHM™ is a gentle but powerful foam delivery system that is perfect for the American consumer. Not only is it unique, but it is a more effective formulation than has been available.”

US OTC skin care market is multi-billion-dollar and with relaunch of this product, SOHM will create a new paradigm of success for it in the multi-billion-dollar skincare market, a space which “is expected to increase by 10%… driven by facial care,” according to Euromonitor International. We are especially enthusiastic about the unique delivery system of FōHM by SOHM™: a foam applicator that is not only convenient for women, but it makes this a product more likely to be used by men. We know that the more a product fits into the daily habits of a male consumer, the more successful he is to use it. Most women use skincare products, but most men don’t. At least, not before FōHM by SOHM™, which can be used by men for shaving!

With above introduction of product, SOHM expects fairly good organic growth in company revenues, its operation and bring full stability and growth in coming months and years.

About SOHM, Inc.

SOHM, Inc., is a growing generic pharmaceutical manufacturing and marketing company with a global presence and marketing plan that assure continuous growth. SOHM manufacturing and marketing target the rapidly growing healthcare segments such as Nutraceuticals, Cosmeceuticals, and other major therapeutic segments. SOHM is headquartered in North America with manufacturing in India as well as strategic alliance with manufacturing facility in USA. Although SOHM’s generic pharmaceuticals are exported globally and was introduced to the USA in early 2013, SOHM continues its focus on distribution to emerging markets in Africa, Latin America, and Southeast Asia along with USA.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains many forward-looking statements such as “project,” “plan,” “can,” etc. Such statements are subject to possible uncertain risks that may vary actual results from those intended in or expressed by the forward-looking statements. The company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results.

For more information, please contact:

SOHM, Inc.

714-522-6700

CONTACT: For more information, please contact: SOHM, Inc. 714-522-6700