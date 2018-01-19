Breaking News
SOHM, Inc., Executes Non-Toxic Funding Commitment with Institutional Investor for Expansion of Core Business to Adopt Blockchain Technologies

Chino Hills, Jan. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SOHM, Inc. (PINKSHEETS: SHMN) a globally-known generic pharmaceutical manufacturer, announces today that it has signed a binding Letter of Intent with a Canadian Institutional Investor for a sizable investment in SOHM.  The proposed, non-toxic investment, is intended to further the Company’s core business model with a view to adopt blockchain technologies and the cryptocurrency markets; in particular, crypto mining and creating a synergistic token for the Company’s products and future services.

The Company previously announced it would explore those technology opportunities that would further SOHM’s value proposition.  Management is confident that by incorporating blockchain technologies with its core business, SOHM will create a competitive advantage in the field of nutraceuticals.  This will also afford the Company an ability to introduce new cosmeceutical and pharmaceutical products to the market.

Moreover, the introduction of blockchain technologies will support SOHM, if suitable, in pursuing a Token Generating Event (an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)) relative to the core business.  In addition, the investment allows for crypto mining and other cryptocurrency endeavors.

A spokesperson for SOHM, Inc., said, “SOHM is very pleased to have the possibility of this investment for stability, expansion, growth and the development of those Blockchain technologies that should greatly improve shareholder confidence and Company advancement.”

About SOHM, Inc.

SOHM, Inc., is a growing generic pharmaceutical manufacturing and marketing company with a global presence and marketing plan that assure continuous growth. SOHM manufacturing and marketing target the rapidly growing healthcare segments such as Nutraceuticals, Cosmeceuticals, and other major therapeutic segments. SOHM is headquartered in North America with manufacturing in India as well as strategic alliance with US manufacturing facilities. Although SOHM’s generic pharmaceuticals are exported globally and was introduced to the USA in early 2013, SOHM continues its focus on distribution to emerging markets in Africa, Latin America, and Southeast Asia.

To know more about SOHM, Inc., visit www.SOHM.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains many forward-looking statements such as “project,” “plan,” “can,” etc. Such statements are subject to possible uncertain risks that may vary actual results from those intended in or expressed by the forward-looking statements. The company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results.

                                                                                  

 

