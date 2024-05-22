SOHM, Inc. Further Advances its Work in the Field of Genome Editing and ABBIE, a Retroviral Integrase with Linked Guided DNA Binding Domain

CHINO HILLS, Calif., May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via IBN — SOHM, Inc. (OTC PINK: SHMN)– a leading generic pharmaceutical and upstart biotechnology company, is proud to announce its ongoing work on ABBIE (A Binding Based Integrase Enzyme), a revolutionary retroviral integrase with a linked dCas9 DNA binding domain. This groundbreaking technology has the potential to revolutionize genome editing by allowing for precise and targeted integration of predesigned donor DNA into the genome of cells.

The impact of ABBIE on genome editing cannot be overstated. By providing researchers with a powerful tool for targeted integration of foreign DNA, ABBIE has the potential to revolutionize the field of genetic engineering and open up new possibilities for the treatment of genetic diseases, the development of novel therapies, and the advancement of scientific research. The increased efficiency of safe genetic insertions with ABBIE will decrease time to obtain successful edits and the costs associated with lost time and additional reagents.

The revolutionary new ABBIE system is due to be sold as off-the-shelf kits in Q3. This has been possible due to our committed, consistent and focused approach by our lead scientists at our lab at UACI in Tucson, AZ.

The company anticipates very high volume and revenues from its 1st generation ABBIE kits. There is an expected volume of thousands of kits sold, licensing and millions in revenue. The company has other types of kits and related products in development.

“We are excited about the potential of ABBIE to transform the field of genome editing and are committed to continuing our research to unlock its full capabilities,” said David Aguilar, COO of SOHM, Inc. “We believe that ABBIE has the potential to revolutionize genetic engineering and have a lasting impact on the future of medicine and biotechnology.”

About SOHM, Inc.:

SOHM is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing gene editing technologies for research, synthetic biology, and therapeutic applications. With a focus on precision medicine, SOHM aims to revolutionize the treatment of genetic diseases by providing safe, efficient, and targeted gene editing solutions. Through strategic collaborations and groundbreaking research, SOHM is at the forefront of advancing the field of gene therapy.

