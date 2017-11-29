Breaking News
SOHM Launches Unique Protein Supplement with Multivitamins in US

Chino Hills, CA, Nov. 29, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — I-Prolec™: Maximum Protein, Maximum Uptake

Chino Hills, CA–(November 29, 2017) – SOHM, Inc. (Pink Sheets: SHMN) is planning to launch a unique protein supplement “I-Prolec™” in to the American multibillion dollar supplement market. This unique product was a category defining product in India, and has very has good response from its consumers. I-Prolec™ is one of a long list of innovative products coming through the Sohm pipeline.

“This unique product, I-Prolec™, is formulated keeping in mind all the age groups and genders. I-Prolec™ will help people who have protein deficiency as well as athletes who need extra proteins, especially for those who adhere to a vegetarian diet”.

This special formulation of I-Prolec™ comes with and easy to absorb Vitamin B6, Vitamin B9, Iron (In the form of L Methyl Folate), plus all the minerals and vitamins that would make healthy living a reality. It has 23 different vitamins in a single dose. The fact that a single serving dosage is good enough for confirmed patient compliance made I-Prolec™ an instant hit amongst leading Gynecologists and Pediatricians in India as well as in retail nutraceutical market segment.

SOHM team believes that I-Prolec™ is not only a winning formula developed locally, but is also the most prolific protein supplement that SOHM is launching in USA and other important Global Markets in the coming months. With the introduction of I-Prolec™, SOHM will open a new stream of revenue. I-Prolec™ and products that are in the pipeline in this category would further consolidate the stability in revenue stream and ever-growing revenue generation in the coming months and especially in year 2018.

Company plans to sell and market this products through its distribution channels as well as retails online chain stores like Amazon and other reputable online stores.
About SOHM, Inc.

SOHM, Inc., is a growing generic pharmaceutical manufacturing and marketing company with a global presence and marketing plan that assure continuous growth. SOHM manufacturing and marketing target the rapidly growing healthcare segments such as Nutraceuticals, Cosmeceuticals, and other major therapeutic segments. SOHM is headquartered in North America with manufacturing in India. Although SOHM’s generic pharmaceuticals are exported globally and was introduced to the USA in early 2013, SOHM continues its focus on distribution to emerging markets in Africa, Latin America, and Southeast Asia along with USA.

This press release contains many forward-looking statements such as “project,” “plan,” “can,” etc. Such statements are subject to possible uncertain risks that may vary actual results from those intended in or expressed by the forward-looking statements. The company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results.

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
