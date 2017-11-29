Breaking News
Home / Top News / SOITEC: After reorganizing the company governance, Victoire de Margerie has decided to step down as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Soitec

SOITEC: After reorganizing the company governance, Victoire de Margerie has decided to step down as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Soitec

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 6 mins ago

After reorganizing the company governance, Victoire de Margerie has decided to step down as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Soitec

Bernin (Grenoble), France, November 29, 2017 – Soitec, a leader in designing and manufacturing semiconductor materials for the electronics industry, today announces that Victoire de Margerie has decided to step down as Chairman and Director of the Board of Directors of Soitec with immediate effect.

I have very much enjoyed the interactions with the company’s shareholders and employees and I want to thank them all for helping me in achieving my objectives.” stated Victoire de Margerie.

We have beneficiated from Victoire’s unique experience in the industry of materials and she has allowed us to properly define the roles of all company stakeholders.” said Nicolas Dufourcq, CEO of BpiFrance.

Dr Xi Wang, Chairman of the Board of Directors of NSIG, stated: “Victoire was committed to involve international shareholders in the governance of the company.”

About Victoire de Margerie

Victoire de Margerie founded and chairs the start-up Rondol Industrie since 2012. Since 2012, she is also a member of the boards of ARKEMA and EURAZEO. Since 2015, she is also a non executive director of the UK Engineering Group BABCOCK INTERNATIONAL and Vice Chairman of World Materials Forum that she founded.

About Soitec

Soitec (Euronext, Tech 40 Paris) is a world leader in designing and manufacturing innovative semiconductor materials. The company uses its unique technologies and semiconductor expertise to serve the electronics market. With more than 3,000 patents worldwide, Soitec’s strategy is based on disruptive innovation to answer its customers’ needs for high performance, energy efficiency and cost competitiveness. Soitec has manufacturing facilities, R&D centers and offices in Europe, the U.S. and Asia.

Soitec and Smart Cut are registered trademarks of Soitec.

For more information, please visit www.soitec.com and follow us on Twitter: @Soitec_EN

Media Contact 
Camille Dufour 
+33 (0)6 79 49 51 43
[email protected] 		Investors Relations Contact
Steve Babureck
+1 858 519 6230 or +33 (0)6 16 38 56 27
[email protected]

                                                           
# # #

Soitec is a French joint-stock corporation (Société Anonyme) with a share capital of €62,758,749.70, having its registered office located at Parc Technologique des Fontaines – Chemin des Franques – 38190 Bernin (France), and registered with the Grenoble Trade and Companies Register under number 384 711 909.

Attachments:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2213dd84-1187-4fc8-a46f-867dcda40c04

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.