TORONTO and KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Solar Alliance Energy Inc. (‘Solar Alliance’ or the ‘Company’) (TSX-V: SOLR, OTCQB: SAENF), a leading energy solutions provider focused on the commercial and utility solar sectors, is pleased to announce that Myke Clark, CEO and Director of the Company, will present live at Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference on December 1st, 2022.

DATE: December 1st, 2022

TIME: 1:30 PM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3WBnUTQ

Solar Alliance – Corporate Highlights

Business model supports sustained growth across the solar project value chain from design, engineering, installation and ownership to operations/maintenance – in an industry experiencing massive growth.

Growing cashflow: Q3 revenue of $2,753,628, highest quarterly revenue in history and year to date revenue of $4,381,445, an increase of 94% over same period in 2021.

Recurring revenue from operating assets: two projects in New York currently under construction.

two projects in New York currently under construction. Recently adopted Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) will help the U.S. solar market grow 40% through 2027.

Mr. Clark will provide an overview of the Company’s Q3 financial results, prospects for the remainder of 2022 and a look ahead to 2023. Mr. Clark is also available for 1×1 meetings during and following the conference.

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

About Solar Alliance Energy Inc. (www.solaralliance.com)

Solar Alliance is an energy solutions provider focused on the commercial, utility and community solar sectors. Our experienced team of solar professionals reduces or eliminates customers’ vulnerability to rising energy costs, offers an environmentally friendly source of electricity generation, and provides affordable, turnkey clean energy solutions. Solar Alliance’s strategy is to build, own and operate our own solar assets while also generating stable revenue through the sale and installation of solar projects to commercial and utility customers. The technical and operational synergies from this combined business model supports sustained growth across the solar project value chain from design, engineering, installation, ownership and operations/maintenance.

Statements in this news release, other than purely historical information, including statements relating to the Company’s future plans and objectives or expected results, constitute Forward-looking statements. The words “would”, “will”, “expected” and “estimated” or other similar words and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different than those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include but are not limited to: uncertainties related to the ability to raise sufficient capital, changes in economic conditions or financial markets, litigation, legislative or other judicial, regulatory, legislative and political competitive developments, technological or operational difficulties, the ability to maintain revenue growth, the ability to execute on the Company’s strategies, the ability to complete the Company’s current and backlog of solar projects and the ability to grow the Company’s market share. Consequently, actual results may vary materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

“Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.”