Reaction came swiftly after a bombshell report that one of the largest solar companies that had donated millions to Democrats “reaped billions” from one of President Biden’s signature policies.
First Solar executives donated at least $2 million to Democrats in the 2020 cycle, with a majority of that amount going to Biden’s presidential campaign, according to the Associated Press.
The company, the largest manufacturer of solar panels in the U.S., was “perhaps th
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Longtime Biden Senate colleague calls for ‘new candidate’ after Biden debate performance: ‘Disaster’ - July 1, 2024
- ACLU sues Pennsylvania county over rejected mail-in ballots - July 1, 2024
- Solar company found to have ‘reaped billions’ from top Biden law leads to outcry: ‘Appeasing the rich’ - July 1, 2024